SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HNGR, SBTX, U

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) 's sale to Patient Square Capital for $18.75 in cash per share. If you are a Hanger shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) 's merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that Silverback's net cash at closing is $240 million, Silverback equity holders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined company. If you are a Silverback shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) 's merger with ironSource Ltd. Under the terms of the merger, each ordinary share of ironSource will be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity common stock. If you are a Unity shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

