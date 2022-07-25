Varla Scooter Upgrades NFC Tech for The Anti-theft System of Varla Eagle One Pro

Earlier this year, Varla Scooter announced an upgrade to the Near-field communication (NFC) for the Anti-theft System on the Varla Eagle One Pro.

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varla scooter has upgraded the NFC tech on their Varla Eagle One Pro, which is an all-terrain scooter for both on and off-road. With this upgrade, users can now lock and unlock their scooters using their NFC-enabled smartphones. This new feature adds an extra layer of security for users, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access and operate the scooter. In addition, the NFC tech allows users to track their scooter's location in real-time, so they can always know where their scooter is. With this new upgrade, Varla Scooters continue to show its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The Varla Eagle One Pro is an e scooter that comes with a large 3.5-inch LCD display placed right at the center of the handlebar. The display has a built-in NFC reader that prompts you to scan your NFC card the minute you turn on the power button. The NFC capability of the e scooter aids in theft prevention. Varla scooters are equipped with an anti-theft alarm system that is triggered when someone tries to tamper with the electric scooter or move it without scanning the correct NFC card. The alarm system will sound off, and the scooter will automatically lock itself, making it impossible to ride. This makes Varla scooters one of the market's most secure e - scooters today.

NFC, or Near Field Communication, is a type of wireless communication that allows for close-proximity data exchange. NFC is most commonly used in devices like smartphones and smartwatches but can also be found in things like door locks and NFC tags. NFC has many uses, including enabling access to secure locations and tracking users.

Varla Scooter is a rising escooter brand and is known for its unique and innovative design of dual motor all-terrain electric scooters. Their growth in the motorized scooter domain has been relatively rapid. The Varla Eagle One Pro electric scooter is an example of an escooter that is practical and elegant for everyday use but can also be fast and powerful when you want to have fun. Since its establishment in 2019, there are more than 20,000 electric scooter enthusiasts who have joined Varla and enjoy an environment-friendly transport style, starting their exploration journey.

