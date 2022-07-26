Carol McNerney Joins Walker & Dunlop as Chief Marketing Officer

BETHESDA, Md., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that Carol McNerney is joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), where she will have responsibility for brand, product marketing and public relations. Ms. McNerney's more than 20 years of global marketing experience spans across a variety of industries, including commercial real estate (CRE), technology, and media. Immediately prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Ms. McNerney served as Chief Marketing Officer for SThree, plc, a STEM recruitment firm where she transformed their brand and built go-to-market strategies for various subsidiary brands.

"Walker & Dunlop's ambitious five-year growth goals, incapsulated in the Drive to '25, include continued investments in People, Brand and Technology. We are delighted to have someone with Carol's experience join the company to drive our brand development forward in coordination with our exceptional people and innovative technology," said Steve Theobald, Walker & Dunlop's Chief Operating Officer. "As we continue to expand the mandate of our award-winning marketing team, Carol's leadership and industry experience will allow us to think outside of the box and further differentiate Walker & Dunlop in the marketplace."

Ms. McNerney also served as CMO for Information Builders Inc., a data analytics and software company, where she collaborated with product, sales, and service teams to enhance the lead management process and drive revenue growth. During her tenure as CMO for Savills, a CRE services firm, Ms. McNerney supported 700 brokers across the U.S. and Canada to drive leads, cross-selling, and client retention. She also created the firm's first business development function while revamping the Savills' brand. Ms. McNerney spent the early part of her career at IBM where she worked in various capacities.

Ms. McNerney assumes her position from Susan Weber, who has been with Walker & Dunlop for 18 years and is moving into a new role as chief of staff to Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Weber's knowledge of the CRE industry, and tremendous management of W&D's award-winning marketing team for the past 14 years, make her the ideal professional to assume the chief of staff role and drive Walker & Dunlop's dramatic growth and exceptional management forward. Ms. Weber will work directly with W&D's C-suite executives to identify and implement key strategic business initiatives.

"I want to take this opportunity to welcome Carol McNerney to Walker & Dunlop. We are extremely excited to have her!" said Willy Walker. "And I want to thank Susan Weber for building a world class marketing team, taking the W&D brand to new heights, and being willing to take-on this new and exciting role as chief of staff," continued Mr. Walker. "Susan and Carol will do great things in their new roles!"

