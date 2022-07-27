David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd. Signs 9,547 Square-Foot Office Lease at 10200 Grand Central Avenue within Metro Centre at Owings Mills

Carrington Mortgage Services Signs New Lease at Metro Centre

OWINGS MILLS, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage lender and servicer Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC (Carrington) recently took occupancy within their new location at 10200 Grand Central Avenue within Metro Centre at Owings Mills in Owings Mills, MD .

For nearly two decades, The Carrington Companies have developed products and services to make homeownership as simple and enjoyable as possible. Carrington serves all parts of single-family residential homeownership.

"We chose Metro Centre in Owings Mills due to its attractive location, flexible design and walkability to diverse dining/retail options," said David Scott, VP, Retail Lending for Carrington. "Metro Centre is an 'all in one' workspace that will allow Carrington to hire and retain top talent."

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC took occupancy within Suite 220 at 10200 Grand Central Avenue in April 2022. They join current office tenants including SB & Company LLC and Myers & Stauffer LC, among others.

"We chose to lease with DSB due to their expertise in commercial leasing," Scott added. "They have a clear knowledge of the Owings Mills area, and were very helpful in finding the right space for our needs. Kevin Keane and team went above and beyond throughout our selection process."

"Carrington is a top-tier mortgage company, and we're happy to welcome them to the Metro Centre community," said Kevin Keane, Senior Vice President of Office Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises . "The Carrington team was attracted to the benefits of locating their office in a dynamic mixed-use, highly-amenitized community with numerous restaurants, shops, services and fitness centers onsite."

About Metro Centre at Owings Mills

Metro Centre at Owings Mills is a mixed-use Transit-Oriented Development that incorporates all aspects of an active, modern lifestyle into a single location. With commercial office and retail space, residential apartments, branches of the Baltimore County Public Library and Community College of Baltimore County and a full-service Marriott hotel, Metro Centre blends the role of shopper, employee and resident to create a highly productive and centralized project. For additional information, please visit metrocentreom.com

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

David S. Brown, a full-service real estate company founded in 1933, is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com

