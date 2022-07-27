DICK'S Sporting Goods Kicks Off Back-to-School with Roblox

Athletes can compete for style points at "DICK'S Sporting Goods High" via challenges, quests and obbys to outfit their avatar in the latest back-to-school gear

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods today announced the launch of "School of Sport," an interactive experience on the Roblox platform that infuses sport and style and gives users a chance to compete in a variety of challenges, quests and obstacle courses ("obbys").

Consisting of six virtual spaces, "School of Sport" takes place at DICK'S Sporting Goods High and mimics the characteristics of a real-world high school, bringing the most compelling aspects of back-to-school onto Roblox.

"It is important for us to continue evolving the way we engage with consumers. We are excited to make our entrance into the Metaverse with 'School of Sport,' creating a space to share sport and style while also connecting with our younger athletes," said Ed Plummer, Chief Marketing Officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods.

DICK'S Sporting Goods is launching the brand's larger Sport Your Style back-to-school campaign, which is focused on versatility and encourages teens to own their individual style. While this theme is woven throughout the "School of Sport" experience, it is most prominent in the Roblox experience's first environment, The Locker Room, where the transition from sport to style commonly occurs in real-world school.

"School of Sport" by DICK'S Sporting Goods is currently live on Roblox and available by visiting: https://www.roblox.com/games/10319501620/School-of-Sport

How It Works: "School of Sport" by DICK'S Sporting Goods

Users enter the experience through The Locker Room where they will receive information on how to navigate DICK'S Sporting Goods High. Each player will have a personalized locker containing The Store where they can use style points, the in-experience currency, to purchase shoes, apparel and accessories to outfit their avatars. As users freely explore DICK'S Sporting Goods High, they can socialize with other users and collect stickers, badges and style points by competing in quests, obbys and challenges throughout the experience environments: The Field, The Hallways, The Gymnasium and The Outdoor Cafeteria. There is an additional hidden environment within the experience that visitors must discover on their own. In addition to using style points to unlock access to the latest back-to-school gear, community members can also view their rankings on the leaderboard and personalize their virtual school supplies (notebook, waterbottle, etc.) with stickers they've collected throughout the school.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

