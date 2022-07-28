Forward Solutions Expands into the Utility and Communication's Industry with the Acquisition of Utility Sales Associates

Forward Solutions Expands into the Utility and Communication's Industry with the Acquisition of Utility Sales Associates

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Solutions, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced the acquisition of Utility Sales Associates, a leading provider of outsourced sales services for utilities and telecommunications equipment manufacturers.

Utility Sales Associates, headquartered in Chicago, IL, further expands Forward Solutions' existing coverage areas into the highly strategic utilities and telecommunications sectors, while strengthening the company's geographic footprint in the Central United States. Utility Sales Associates' product offering includes network testing equipment, cables, transformers, grips, switches, personal tools, safety products, and cable installation, repair, identification and locating equipment, among others. Utility Sales Associates will represent a new, standalone go-to-market brand within Forward Solutions' portfolio focused on the utility and telecom industry.

Joe Orednick, CEO of Forward Solutions, noted "The addition of Utility Sales Associates represents an exciting new strategy within the Forward Solutions platform. Not only does this addition to our service portfolio expand our channel expertise, it also provides Utility Sales Associates additional resources to grow and serve their manufacturing partners."

Patrick Watkins, Principal at Osceola Capital, said, "We continue to partner with the best B2B service companies in the US. We are excited about the continued organic and acquisition growth of Forward Solutions as they broaden their expertise."

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions provides advanced services for evolving markets. The company's portfolio includes Avision, Curate, OneSolution™, and Utility Sales Associates. Each of these divisions offer outsourced sales, marketing, and customer support services for manufacturers who want to grow their businesses more effectively. Allynt Solutions and C3Consulting™ offer consulting services for manufacturers, distributors, and commercial end-users. Forward Solutions brings focused expertise to facility maintenance, cleaning, hygiene, food service disposables, food service equipment, industrial/MRO, safety, construction, power utility, telecommunications, and packaging supply channels. For more information, please email gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com

About Osceola Capital

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Osceola Capital is a lower-middle market private equity fund. Osceola partners with growing high-quality companies in the business services, healthcare services, tech-enabled services, and industrial services space. Osceola seeks to bring value-added expertise in M&A, operations, strategy, and finance to small companies and together help the company achieve their full potential. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $5 million and $75 million or EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million. For more information, please visit www.osceola.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content:

SOURCE Forward Solutions