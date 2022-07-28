OtO Announces First Ever Retail Launch

OtO intelligently optimizes watering schedules based on real time climate data including temperature, precipitation, and wind (CNW Group/OtO Inc.) (PRNewswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OtO's smart sprinkler and lawncare solutions will make their retail debut exclusively to Walmart customers in select Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, California stores, and nationwide on Walmart.com.

OtO, Inc. is the maker of the world's first smart home sprinkler and lawn treatment system and was recognized earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show with the CES Best of Innovation Award in the Smart Home category. This launch will offer Walmart customers with an innovative, cost effective, and convenient option for lawncare, pest control, and backyard pet odor management.

This launch comes at a critical time where inflation, rising fuel costs, labor shortages, and water restrictions are making maintaining a healthy lawn and garden more costly and less convenient. Recent surveys of landscapers have shown average prices for lawncare have increased by over 20% to offset rising input costs.1

"We're partnering with Walmart to deliver customers the most convenient and cost-effective option when it comes to lawncare. Walmart's mission to save people money so they can live better could not be more timely in this climate," said Ali Sabti, Founder and CEO of OtO. "Walmart is an ideal partner given their commitments to innovation and sustainability, and their trusted relationship with the largest retail customer base in the U.S. We are excited to grow with them this year and for many years to come."

Founded in 2019 by Sabti, an entrepreneur and inventor, OtO provides customers with an alternative to expensive or very time consuming lawncare options. By leveraging the latest in smart home technology, OtO not only provides customers with money and time savings, but can also reduce lawncare-related water consumption by up to 50%.

"Walmart has a strong track record of supporting innovative sustainability initiatives. Walmart's Journey Towards Regeneration is an exciting opportunity. We see OtO as contributing towards this goal by advancing responsible outdoor water use and accelerating the transition to natural outdoor solutions." said Sabti.

OtO's offering includes hardware products, such as their innovative smart home sprinkler, and people, planet, and pet safe natural yard treatments. These products are designed to provide homeowners with a transformation: a beautiful, lush garden; an outdoor environment safe from ticks and mosquitoes; and a convenient and all-natural way to deodorize and clean up after pets. OtO delivers these transformations at the best price and with the lowest environmental impact, in line with the company and Walmart's mission.

