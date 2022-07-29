Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

TAIPEI, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today reported its un-audited operating results for the second quarter of 2022. All figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("T-IFRSs") on a consolidated basis.

(Comparisons throughout the press release, unless otherwise stated, are made with regard to the prior year period.)

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased by 5.7% to NT$ 52.44 billion .

Consumer Business Group revenue increased by 3.3% to NT$ 31.52 billion .

Enterprise Business Group revenue increased by 9.4% to NT$ 17.75 billion .

International Business Group revenue increased by 17.9% to NT$ 1.76 billion .

Total operating costs and expenses increased by 5.4% to NT$ 40.41 billion .

Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased by 8.1% to NT$ 9.68 billion .

Basic earnings per share (EPS) was NT$1.25 .

"Our second quarter results demonstrate our ongoing progress we navigating out of the pandemic, as we showcase our outstanding products and services delivered to satisfy our customers, employees, shareholders, and the greater community," said Mr. Chi-Mau Shieh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chunghwa Telecom. "We are pleased to deliver strong quarterly performance with all measures exceeding our proposed guidance."

"We maintained our leading position once again in terms of revenue and subscriber numbers, and we are confident in our ability to maintain this status. In terms of mobile services, we observed an average 37% uplift in monthly fees, attributable to customers who renewed contracts to adopt 5G services. Simultaneously, for broadband business, about 70% of the package adopters opted for higher-speed services (500Mbps), contributing to speed upgrade and ARPU enhancement."

"As for segment details, consumer business group revenue grew as a result of our high-quality services and 5G network development. Our Fixed-Broadband + Mobile + Wi-Fi program attracted 13.2% more subscribers this quarter compared to last, and Home Wi-Fi device sign-ups doubled on a year-over-year basis. Enterprise business group revenue also increased by 9.4% year-over-year, driven by our ICT business with a 31.7% growth on a year-over-year basis, particularly with progress on large smart energy projects. Our emerging enterprise applications, including AIoT, IDC, cloud, cyber security, 5G private network and big data etc., reported strong growth momentum by representing 43.5% year-over-year growth."

"Our global expansion plan remains in progress. During the quarter, we signed an MOU with Thonburi Hospital in Thailand to develop smart hospital solutions. In addition, we expect to extend our 5G private network solution to Southeast Asian market. We remain confident in our high-quality services and products and believe in our long-term strategies and goals," Mr. Shieh concluded.

Revenue



Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 5.7% to NT$ 52.44 billion.

Consumer Business Group revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 3.3% to NT$ 31.52 billion, mainly due to a 5.3% YoY increase of mobile service revenue driven by postpaid subscriber growth and 5G migration. Fixed-line service revenue increased 1.9% YoY owing to higher-speed service adoption and IPTV service. Sales revenue slightly increased 2.1% YoY despite the disrupted handset supply chain issue under COVID-19 and typical seasonality ahead of the new iPhone launch.

Enterprise Business Group revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 9.4% to NT$ 17.75 billion, mainly due to ICT business revenue increased by 31.7%. Mobile service business revenue increased 13% YoY owing to 5G migration and increased demand for text messages as a result of COVID-19. Fixed-line revenue decrease 0.4%, though data communication and broadband access revenue growth offset the decrease in enterprise voice revenue.

International Business Group revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 17.9% to NT$ 1.76 billion, mainly due to the increase of ICT revenue.

Operating Costs and Expenses



Total operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 5.4% year over year to NT$ 40.41 billion, mainly due to higher personnel expenses and depreciation expense.

Operating Income and Net Income



Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 6.6% to NT$ 12.03 billion, mainly due to the continued growth of profitable core business. The operating margin was 22.9%, as compared to 22.7% in the same period of 2021. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased by 8.1% to NT$ 9.68 billion. Basic earnings per share was NT$1.25.

Cash Flow and EBITDA



Cash flow from operating activities for the first half of 2022 decreased by 0.9% year over year to NT$ 27.43 billion, mainly due to income tax payments owing to an increase of net income.

Cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30th, 2022, increased by 68.9% to NT$ 54.28 billion as compared to that as of June 30th, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the issuance of sustainability bonds which supports the Company's investments in green energy projects to enhance its energy efficiency and the network deployment in remote areas for social good.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 5.5% to NT$ 21.97 billion. EBITDA margin was 41.90%, as compared to 41.99% in the same period of 2021.

Business Highlights

Mobile



As of June 30th, 2022, Chunghwa Telecom had 12.23 million mobile subscribers, representing a 6.4% year-over-year increase. Total mobile service revenue increased by 6.1% to NT$ 15.20 billion, while mobile post-paid ARPU excluding IoT SIMs grew 4% year over year to NT$ 524.

Fixed Broadband/HiNet



As of June 30th, 2022, the number of broadband subscribers slightly increased by 0.2% to 4.37 million. The number of HiNet broadband subscribers increased by 1% to 3.64 million. Total fixed broadband revenue grew 3.6% year over year to NT$ 10.59 billion, while ARPU increased 3.1% to NT$ 765.

Fixed line



As of June 30th, 2022, the Company maintained its leading position in the fixed-line market, with a total of 9.53 million subscribers.

Financial Statements

