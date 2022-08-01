Centric Bank Promotes Maura Cohen to Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services and Consumer Lending

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank has promoted Maura E. Cohen to Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services and Consumer Lending, announces Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: CFCX).

"Maura was one of our earliest team members when we embarked on the Centric Bank vision of community banking, and she has been a dedicated Centric Bank employee for 15 years," says Husic. "She keeps our customers at the center of every process, enabling her to move from a top consumer loan underwriter into a management role in mortgage operations to this promotion as a leader of the mortgage department. As Director of Mortgage Services, Maura's focused, consistent, and intentional sales culture will increase and sustain the bank's profitability. An early ambassador of our Centric Bank Way, she continues to expand our community outreach to first-time homebuyers."

In Cohen's previous Centric Bank role as Vice President, Mortgage Operations and Consumer Lending Manager, she monitored mortgage originations, processing, and settlements, all of which ensured adherence to quality control standards that contributed to the bank's record-breaking loan growth. With her promotion, she will be responsible for eight team members—four mortgage loan officers and four in the areas of processing, underwriting, loan closings, and quality control for mortgages and all consumer lending.

"Helping individuals and families realize their dreams of homeownership and helping them take the first step to create generational wealth and economic stability is a real passion for me," says Cohen. "Being part of a team that is a true partner to our mortgage clients throughout their home-buying and refinancing processes makes work a pleasure."

A key member of Centric Bank's four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, Cohen previously worked for Dauphin Deposit Bank for 10 years in consumer lending and served as Assistant Vice President and Senior Retail Lender. Cohen earned her bachelor's degree from Shippensburg University.

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK AND CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION



An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as commercial loan offices in Devon, Doylestown, Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

