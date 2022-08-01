IAS and Mediaocean's Prisma Expand Partnership to Automate End-to-End Campaign Creation

Media buyers and planners benefit from a one-stop experience that enables seamless alignment between campaign development, tagging, and reporting

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the expansion of its integration with Mediaocean, providing advertisers with a simplified campaign creation and month-end reconciliation process. Agency and brand media buyers using IAS's Signal dashboard and Mediaocean's buyer workflow (Prisma) can now automate campaign creation, the linking of insertion orders (IOs), and receipt of relevant metrics. As a result, they gain insights into campaign performance and access to delivery data for month-end reconciliation.

"Driving automation and self-service are major areas of focus for IAS as we aim to achieve our vision of being the currency of the digital advertising industry," said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer IAS. "Efficiency is imperative when it comes to managing ad spend as well as ad buyers' time in this fast-paced industry. This partnership helps clients achieve the efficiency they need across the board, eliminating redundancy and allowing for improved overall campaign management."

Mediaocean is used by the world's largest agencies and advertisers, allowing them to manage all of their digital spend in a central space. With this enhanced integration, IAS and Mediaocean clients can link their accounts to automatically create campaigns in IAS Signal, enabling IAS to send back relevant invoice details to Mediaocean for easier reconciliation.

"We're happy to extend our global partnership with IAS, making it even easier for our joint customers to manage their campaigns and simplify reconciliation processes," said Rich Pacheco, SVP, Partnerships, Mediaocean. "With this enhanced integration, we're continuing to help advertisers manage their campaigns and investments more efficiently."

As part of the integration, brands and advertisers who use Prisma, IAS, and Google Campaign Manager 360 will be able to link campaigns and enable auto-tagging via Google seamlessly. Additionally, media planners and buyers have the ability to apply team-level campaign settings and defaults, ensuring consistency in the application of IAS's verification solution.

As a substantial portion of IAS's customers use Mediaocean, this expansion of capabilities will have an immediate impact on campaign and workflow efficiency for ad buyers across the globe.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,500 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

