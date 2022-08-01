New CBD Brand Worthy of the Jerry Garcia Name Comes to Market

Honoring the visionary musician with sustainable, earth-friendly CBD wellness products.

DENVER, August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry Garcia Wellness, the CBD-centric business that evokes the vision and values of Jerry Garcia, announced today the launch of its CBD wellness brand and products. Known as the founder of The Grateful Dead, one of the most successful touring bands in rock and roll history, Jerry Garcia was an early proponent of cannabis legalization and believed in its natural benefits decades before it became widely recognized as an effective aid to health and wellness.

Jerry Garcia Wellness products include a collection of highly effective tinctures, a full array of topicals, and custom molded rose-shaped gummies inspired by Garcia’s love of roses. (PRNewswire)

The brand is an officially licensed partner of the Garcia family and features a full line of CBD products that will pay homage to the Jerry Garcia legacy. Products include a collection of highly effective tinctures, a full array of topicals, and custom molded rose-shaped gummies inspired by Garcia's love of roses. Each product elicits its own unique vibe, and all are centered on caring for the mind, body, and soul, as well as our planet.

More than 109 million Americans have used CBD for years to help with relaxation, sleeplessness, muscle soreness, balance, mental well-being, and to naturally support the body's response to a whole host of other physical and mental discomforts.

Jerry Garcia Wellness has enlisted Cameron Keluche, founder of KelSie Biotech, as Head of Product Development, to ensure that the quality and efficacy are second to none. Kelsie Biotech is known in the industry as a developer of some of the most highly effective CBD products and brands.

All Jerry Garcia Wellness products are made with 100% USDA Certified Organic CBD and a myriad of other natural, functional, botanical ingredients. Consumers can trust the brand to deliver highly efficacious, all-natural, hemp-derived, cannabidiol-based products.

"It is an honor to work on this 100% organic and plastic-free CBD project initiated by Jerry Garcia Wellness," said Keelin Garcia, Jerry's daughter and president of Jerry Garcia Music Arts, LLC. "We appreciate how dedicated the company has been to ensure that every aspect of the project is in line with what father believed in and supported. We're excited to be able to honor him on his 80th birthday by sharing this natural wellness CBD program with his fans."

"It's so cool that Jerry Garcia Wellness is announcing its debut in the CBD market on Garcia's 80th birthday," added Chris McCutcheon, Jerry Garcia Foundation board member, a long-time member of the Grateful Dead extended family, and Chief Historian and Story Teller for Jerry Garcia Wellness, "The whole venture's mission serves as a tribute to Garcia's fans by giving new life to his vision."

Staying true to Garcia's desire to take care of the Earth is a core tenet of Jerry Garcia Wellness. As a lifelong enthusiast of both Jerry Garcia's and the Grateful Dead's music and art, company founder and CEO Bobby Brahms has worked diligently with the Garcia family to ensure all products and packaging, along with the company's mission, are in line with Jerry's belief in sustainability.

"We will be including Jerry's fine art and other recognizable iconography in our packaging to instantly identify the brand as one that is his," said Brahms, "Every detail of every product has been designed to recognize and respect Jerry's vision for legal cannabis products that are intended to improve well-being without harming the planet. Fans and those seeking a better quality of life alike will know that they're getting a superior product that carries on Jerry's prolific legacy with each experience."

To carry on Garcia's work as a philanthropist, the company will be donating a portion of its proceeds to charities directed by his family. Jerry Garcia Wellness products will be available this fall for purchase online and at retail locations. To sign up for information and product availability, visit JerryGarciaWellness.com or email info@JerryGarciaWellness.com .

About Jerry Garcia Wellness

Jerry Garcia Wellness continues to honor the legendary artist and musician by creating products he would be proud of through sustainable means. Jerry Garcia Wellness was developed in conjunction with a team of long-time organic CBD product producers and the Garcia family. The company develops and sells premium, responsibly sourced, all-natural, organic, highly effective, hemp-derived cannabidiol-based products. A portion of all sales will be donated to charitable organizations directed by Jerry's family.

