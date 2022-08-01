RECKITT REDOUBLES COMMITMENT TO ENDING INFANT FORMULA SHORTAGE BY SCALING UP AIR FREIGHT IMPORTS

Reckitt's Mead Johnson increases August delivery, significantly larger than July Operation Fly Formula shipment

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Reckitt's Mead Johnson today announced its further commitment to putting more infant formula on shelves in the United States by scaling up and funding air freight for its August and September deliveries of infant formula base powder to the United States from its world-class facility in Singapore.

Reckitt (PRNewsfoto/RB) (PRNewswire)

In August, Reckitt will deliver 350 metric tons (nearly 772,000 pounds) of infant formula base powder that will undergo final blending and packaging in the US. When finished, it will yield approximately 10.9 million 8-oz feedings of Enfamil infant formula, a brand that US consumers have known and trusted for generations. Importantly, the imports from Singapore, approved under the FDA enforcement discretion guidance, will be distributed nationwide to specifically support WIC beneficiaries who are among the most affected by the infant formula shortage. We are aiming to air freight a similar volume again in September.

August's shipment would be considerably larger than the 192 metric tons that Reckitt delivered from Singapore in July, which was already the largest single flight operation through the Administration's Operation Fly Formula (OFF) program. The July volume is now on its way to store shelves across the U.S.

Reckitt's investment to support the nation's most vulnerable families is part of our efforts to get as much formula on store shelves as possible, to end the shortage. We are working in close coordination with the White House, the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as Congress. The Administration delivered our July shipments via Operation Fly Formula. Throughout August and September, Reckitt will be stepping up to self-fund flights via expansion of our Fight For Access Fund, used to support the most vulnerable.

Reckitt is now feeding over 50% of all infants in the U.S. with its Enfamil brand, which is the number one most trusted brand by pediatricians and parents. We will continue to do everything we can to help end the shortage, including running our U.S. production facilities 24/7 and leveraging our international facilities, while ensuring the very highest levels of safety and quality.

http://www.reckitt.com/thisisreckitt

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition:

Mead Johnson Nutrition was acquired by Reckitt in 2017, merging the two company's commitments to innovation and science to continue fueling advancements in pediatric nutrition. Today, the nutrition business continues to drive innovation from its Evansville, IN site and is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals all over the world to support developing minds and bodies. We're committed to ensuring that every mom and every baby a healthy start.

About Enfamil:

Enfamil's full product portfolio is formulated to provide optimal nutrition for infants and children through every stage of development. Their dedication to science and innovation remains vital to both their product portfolio and mission by using leading-edge technologies, a highly specialized team, and expert collaborations to benefit pediatric populations around the world. Today, the Enfamil brand is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals through their passion for innovation and delivering high quality products.

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reckitt