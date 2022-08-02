Forum Health Akron Welcomes Experienced Nurse Practitioner to Growing Team

FLINT, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health Akron, integrative and functional medicine practice part of the nationwide Forum Health network, has welcomed Tammy Guseman MHA, MSN, APRN, CNP to its practice.

Forum Health Akron, formerly Revitalize Med, is led by board-certified physicians including Dr. Tara Scott. Using a functional and integrative approach, this clinic specializes in women's health, hormonal imbalance, thyroid disorders, infertility, nutrition, and more to optimize its patient's health and well-being.

"Tammy is a welcome addition to our growing team," said Dr. Scott. "Her years of experience in family medicine, and dedication to a functional and integrative approach make her a great fit."

Tammy Guseman is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who has experience in both inpatient and outpatient settings. She made the decision to focus her career on using an integrative approach to hormone balancing after her own positive experience with functional medicine.

"I am excited to continue my career with Forum Health Akron," said Tammy. "Functional care has benefitted me personally and I have seen first-hand the profound healing it offers my patients."

Tammy received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Walsh University, and a master's degree in healthcare administration from Ohio University. She is continuing to expand her education in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy through coursework from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M).

"Adding Tammy to the team will allow us to continue to provide top-quality service to our patients," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "We are always striving to support our teams with experienced and knowledgeable providers."

"Tammy's commitment to continued education and personal interest in functional and integrative medicine aligns perfectly with our values at Forum Health," said Phil Hagerman, chief executive officer at Forum Health.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

