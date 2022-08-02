Myneurva Joins Newchip's Global Series A Accelerator Program

Neuroscience Company among top applicants selected for Newchip's online accelerator

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myneurva, the global leader in Cloud-Based brain diagnostics and AI Driven Neuropsychiatric Solutions was accepted out of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program's latest cohort.

The online accelerator provides the mentorship, connections and tools that growth-stage teams need to drive greater scale, expand business operations, and position their company for potential exit or acquisition. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

"When evaluating companies for our Series A Accelerator, we search for proven business models that are prepared to scale their strong revenues and traction quickly in order to gain further market share and increase their likelihood of industry disruption," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President at Newchip. "We see real potential in Myneurva and are excited to integrate them into our global network of VCs, angel investors, and family offices seeking to invest in this particular space."

Myneurva is on a mission to deliver affordable solutions to traditional mental health treatments using cutting edge science. Since launching, the company has created a Patented EEG (Electroencephalogram) Brain Test that can identify 12 key brain disorders in under 5 minutes, and a cloud-based EEG-Biofeedback Training Platform that can operate in your home, on your phone or in your doctor's office using clinically proven techniques to improve key functional areas such as sleep, concentration, memory and relaxation.

"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to learning as much as we can from the Newchip Team in order put our company at forefront of medical diagnostics for the brain," says Frederick S. Starr, MD, FAACAP. "Not only would it be a success for Myneurva to achieve our goals, but it is also my life's goal to see all those suffering from brain related disorders can gain access to this life-changing therapy."

About Myneurva

Myneurva is a concierge-based remote guided brain training and brain mapping company. Their expertise spans over three decades of Clinical Practice experience in Neuroscience. Myneurva provides a tailored neurofeedback program for its client, delivering them expert analysis of each application using a remote equipment solution and providing an extensive Brain Electrical Analysis & Mapping (BEAM) report with conclusions based on it's held Patented Advanced Neuro-Network Analysis (A.N.N.A. US Patent 15/685,985) using state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence Algorithms without clients needing to leave their home. https://myneurva.com/

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .

Fiona Kelly

Myneurva

561-922-8889

investors@myneurva

View original content:

SOURCE Myneurva