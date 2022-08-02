Ocean Insight Launches Enhanced Microspectrometer

New Ocean ST delivers excellent spectral performance in a remarkably small footprint



ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, introduces the Ocean ST, a powerful microspectrometer that provides excellent UV response, high-speed spectral acquisition, and impressive signal to noise ratio (SNR) performance for applications ranging from DNA absorbance to color measurement.

At just 42 mm (1.7") length x 40 mm (1.6") width x 27 mm (1.0") height and 70 grams (2.5 oz.), the Ocean ST microspectrometer is ideal for integration into other devices and setups where a very small instrumentation footprint is desired. Despite its size, Ocean ST delivers full spectral analysis at a performance level comparable to larger and more expensive spectrometers.

The Ocean ST microspectrometer is available in UV (185-650 nm), visible (350-810 nm) and shortwave NIR (645-1085 nm) models, offering wavelength-appropriate options for applications including fluorescence measurement and plasma monitoring. Its rugged design and thermal stability make the Ocean ST an appealing choice for both everyday lab use and embedding into OEM instrumentation in challenging environments.

The Ocean ST microspectrometer is compatible with Ocean Insight light sources, optical fibers, sampling accessories and OceanView software, allowing users to optimize setups for different applications.

Also, each Ocean ST microspectrometer comes with OceanDirect, a powerful, cross-platform Software Developers Kit (SDK) with an Application Programming Interface (API). OceanDirect provides users with the capability to optimize spectrometer performance and access critical data for analysis.

