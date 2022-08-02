Prytek owned prooV™ and QAssure Technologies merge into 1TX to tackle the challenges faced by innovators, enterprises and crowd testing communities

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prytek, a global technology corporation, today announces the launch of 1TX, an ecosystem for accelerating Innovation and end-to-end Software QA engineering and testing services focused on delivering Innovation as a Service, Testing as a Service and Automation as a Service. 1TX is an innovation platform by Prytek and forms part of their technology arm.

Following the merger announcement in July 2021, QAssure Technologies and Prytek-owned prooVTM have merged to become 1TX, the first full end-to-end 360 solution for technology & innovation adoption: before, during and after the PoC, enterprises can assess and test multiple technologies simultaneously to identify feature sets, scaling challenges, performance bottlenecks, and security risks before releasing an application to production.

1TX combines the knowledge and experience within the technology sector to provide a unique understanding of challenges that innovators, enterprise and crowd testing communities face and offers a complete outsourcing solution providing key services at each stage of the innovation process from ideation to deployment

Current proof-of-concept (PoC) processes consume far too much time and resources. By centralizing the PoC process, 1TX's end-to-end PoC platform shortens the time from discovery to deployment of the right solution by about 75%, so enterprises can adopt new technology while it is still new. The 1TX PoC platform allows for the acceleration of smart, secure technology adoption.

Prytek is a multinational technology group that provides managed services for the Cyber & Tech Education, Financial Services and HR-tech sectors. In addition to 1TX, Prytek's companies include Delta Capita, TipRanks, ThriveDX, and Hirewell.

Prytek strives to create industry impact through vertical integration between these companies to establish turnkey solutions for end clients.

Andrey Yashunsky, CEO of Prytek says: "With this merger, we are creating deep tech proof of concept and digital assurance platform company that help accelerate and fast-track open innovation. With a strong implementation support centre based in Singapore, an R&D team based out of Israel and an offshore development team based out of India, we will be able to bring the best minds to build and deliver great technology and services addressing the global customer needs."

Toby Olshanetsky, CEO and co-founder of prooV™ adds "We are very excited with this merger, in prooV™ we created the first PoC as a Service platform and now we create the first full end to end solution for technology & innovation adoption, using prooV™ and QAssure we provide a 360 offering: before, during and after the POC, enterprises can assess and test multiple technologies simultaneously to identify feature sets, scaling challenges, performance bottlenecks, and security risks before releasing an application to production".

Durairaj Dhanasekaran, Founder and CEO of QAssure, says: "With this merger, we are bringing in a unique offering that makes 1TX stand out in the market. QAssure's strong managed testing service capabilities and testing platform along with prooV™'s patented deep tech platform mean we can now help enterprises accelerate innovation starting from ideation to testing and deployment to commercialization. With solid backing from Prytek, we can expand the market now and deliver innovative services to our existing and new customers".

About Prytek

Prytek is a multinational technology group that builds deep technology and SaaS solutions through a BOPaaS (Business Operating Platform-as-a-Service) which is a combination of Deep Tech Solutions with Managed Services and Capital, providing the capability to lift out entire operations to create more efficient businesses of the future. Headed by industry experts, Prytek builds businesses and ecosystems in the Financial Services, Cyber & Tech Education and HR sectors.

About 1TX

1TX is the first full end-to-end 360 solution for technology & innovation adoption: before, during and after the PoC, enterprises can assess and test multiple technologies simultaneously to identify feature sets, scaling challenges, performance bottlenecks, and security risks before releasing an application to production.

