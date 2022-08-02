SEERIST ESTABLISHES THE FIRST AUGMENTED ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY FOR SECURITY AND THREAT INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS

Seerist offers unrivaled security and risk intelligence using real-time artificial intelligence being learned by human analysis

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seerist, Inc.™ launches today as the world's leading solution provider of augmented analytics for security and threat intelligence professionals. The new company merges Control Risks' CORE online platform with the machine learning backbone from Geospark Analytics' Hyperion platform.

Seerist offers unrivaled security and risk intelligence using real-time AI being learned by human analysis.

Seerist provides the only augmented analytics solution that integrates continuous-learning expert, in-location human analysis with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms specifically designed to deliver early, actionable and strategic insight for corporations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and government organizations.

Seasoned Leaders Guiding Seerist

Leading the new company are seasoned executives who bring broad experience from Geospark Analytics and Control Risks:

Jim Brooks , former Control Risks Chief Operations Officer, is leading Seerist as its Chief Executive Officer

John Goolgasian , former Geospark Analytics President, is Seerist's Chief Product and Innovation Officer

Eddie Everett is Chief Growth Officer at Seerist after leading Control Risks' Products and Partnerships

"Seerist is solely focused on delivering the most advanced threat and risk intelligence solution on the market. Continuously enhancing and expanding the capabilities of the solution is our only mission, in order to ensure clients have the data and information they need to make critical decisions to help them save people, assets, resources, and time," said Jim Brooks, Seerist's CEO. "The extent of critical, yet unsolved challenges facing businesses and governments in the threat and risk marketplace is unpalatable. Seerist is uniquely positioned to change that dynamic."

Accelerating a Vision

With the launch of Seerist, Control Risks and Geospark Analytics leaders are accelerating their vision to create an organization solely focused on harnessing the power of AI and expert human analysis, enabling them to innovate threat and risk intelligence solutions much quicker.

"Control Risks' investment in Seerist and spinning off of our online monitoring platform is a game-changing move for the industry," said Nick Allan, Control Risks' CEO. "It will supercharge the technology-enabled analysis solutions we are able to offer clients, giving them what they need to better run their businesses and protect their people and assets."

"The time is right; increased computer power, machine-learning algorithms, and data ubiquity truly enable the promise of applied artificial intelligence and machine learning for the risk and threat space," said Omar Balkissoon, Geospark Analytics' founder and CEO. "The valuable predictive intelligence that Seerist is able to deliver today to clients is going to grow with orders of magnitude. It's going to be exciting to watch how Seerist continues to enhance and develop the solution over the next several years."

Combined Expert Capabilities Deliver Impactful Results

Seerist brings together an array of talent, including Geospark Analytics' software developers, engineers, and data scientists with Control Risks' online intelligence and content experts, and client support, sales, and product management teams from both organizations.

The combined global organization empowers the Seerist solution to automate the collection of millions of datasets from across the globe to assess activity anomalies, stability shifts, volatility swings, variations in political and popular sentiment, and much more. Its algorithms eliminate the noise before seasoned, in-location analysts verify the activity. The intuitive Seerist dashboard delivers industry-leading, real-time insights with enhanced accuracy and relevance allowing security and operational users to make rapid and reliable decisions, as well as strategic analysis of trends over longer time horizons.

About Seerist, Inc.

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivering greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight, enabling users to better predict what will happen and allowing them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a global specialist risk consultancy that helps to create secure, compliant and resilient organisations in an age of ever-changing risk. Working across disciplines, technologies, and geographies, everything we do is based on our belief that taking risks is essential to our clients' success. We provide you with the insight to focus resources and ensure you are prepared to resolve the issues and crises that occur in any ambitious global organisation. We go beyond problem-solving and give you the insight and intelligence you need to realise opportunities and grow.

Seerist is a trademark of Seerist, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Seerist Inc. launches with the first augmented analytics technology for security and threat intelligence professionals. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seerist, Inc.