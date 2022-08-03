AXENYA MERGES WITH HEALTHCO TO CREATE THE MOST ADVANCED HEALTH-TECH ECOSYSTEM IN THE REGION

SAO PAULO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXENYA, a leading Latin-American digital health start-up company, and HealthCo, a premier data-intensive consulting firm and insurance broker, announce that they have reached an agreement to merge the companies into the leading corporate health-tech ecosystem in the Latin-American region.

The combined companies will serve over 35,000 lives and have the capacity to deliver value across the entire healthcare journey. The companies expect to more than double that number in the coming year. All founding and operating teams at HealthCo and Axenya will remain in the company and as shareholders of the new company, which will operate under the Axenya brand.

"The New Axenya marries the most advanced population data science with cutting edge, clinically proven, digital therapeutics", said Mariano García-Valiño, Founder of Axenya. "The combination creates an unbeatable ecosystem, where we can gather data to analyze large populations, identify care gaps and create perfectly targeted individual digital plans for each person, improving clinical metrics and reducing cost across the entire spectrum".

Axenya, that started operations in 2020, offers software and hardware products that expand the doctor's toolbox, allows them to help their patients achieve higher standards of health and make the overall practice of medicine more personalized and precise. The company is the first member of the Digital Therapeutic Alliance in Latin America and the only company in the region with clinical research published in peer-reviewed journals. HealthCo is one of the most advanced data-intensive healthcare brokers in the region and approaching 90 corporate clients. Their proprietary data analytics result in consistent savings for their client base.

The combination becomes a one stop shop to enable corporate clients to maximize quality and expense in all aspects of their healthcare needs: from population analytics, 24/7 monitoring and course correction, delivering individually selected next generation digital therapeutic tools and ultimately renegotiating fees with payors driven by the savings generated by its healthcare program. As a result, Axenya will deliver unparalleled clinical results, user satisfaction and cost savings.

"We now have a company that can deliver results like nobody else in the market", said Roberto Vianna, co-Founder of HealthCo. "Using a combination of software, technology, machine learning and behavioral and data science, Axenya can optimize the healthcare journey end-to-end, empowering companies and its employees with unbiased information, trusted guidance and high-value care, and delivering, at the same time, effective cost savings."

In combination with this merger, Axenya received a capital injection, led by IGAH ventures, and with participation of NXTP, Big_Bets, Alexia, Axenya's founder Mariano Garcia-Valiño and several individual investors and employees.

ABOUT AXENYA

Axenya is a health technology company that seeks to connect Latin America with the future of medicine. With its digitally enhanced corporate health ecosystem, it offers and manages the most suitable healthcare plans in a digital, efficient and transparent fashion, protecting the employee's health, end to end, through all the journey. Integrating cutting edge software, hardware, artificial intelligence, intensive data-analysis and behavioral sciences, Axenya improves the efficiency in delivering health services, as well as expands the companies' toolbox and makes medicine more personal and precise, offering what is effectively a new care standard. The company delivers excellent patient satisfaction, superior clinic results and lower costs, improving the quality per dollar spent by companies while allowing access to modern medicine to all employees and dependents. www.axenya.com

MEDIA AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Mariano Garcia-Valiño / mariano@axenya.com

