Reltime launches one-stop-shop, three-week FastTrack to Web3

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime AS launched FastTrack to Web3, a three-week, white-labelled, custom-built, and all-in-one B2B2C Web3 Banking as a Service (W3BaaS) solution for companies and trusted brands wishing to enter the Web3 embedded finance (blockchain) space.

FastTrack to Web3 enables any company to build its own integrated, white-labelled, state-of-the-art Web3 financial ecosystem within three weeks. Reltime gives the opportunity to customise its W3BaaS, including the choice of currencies (fiat, token(s) or a combination of both), look and feel (branding, mobile iOS and Android app and frontend), backend, onboarding (eKYC), settings, web domains, language(s), user experience (UX) and interface (UI), monitoring and reporting (e.g. regulatory, customer onboarding, black/white lists). In the fourth quarter of this year, Reltime will incorporate white-labelled virtual and physical cards to its W3BaaS solution, which is built on top of Reltime's Layer 1, Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain. This enables companies to provide Web3 financial services to any of their customers, without the need of a centralised financial organisation such as a neobank.

Reltime is also launching FastTrack for Merchants with innovative solutions tailored to small, medium-sized or large retail businesses. This solution provides a simple way for merchants to get paid via a QR code or through a customer's phone number.

Choosing a global, decentralised, agile and Web3 financial ecosystem such as Reltime's is a huge step forward and at the same time an opportunity for companies to enter Web3 in an easy, cost-effective and swift way. Reltime offers this complete, easy-to-implement suite of services, enabling companies to offer their customers peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, using customers' phone contacts rather than typing long wallet addresses, to move money locally and globally within 2-3 seconds; lending and borrowing, with or without collateral, with the opportunity to earn money; joint accounts, for a group of people to save or example invest in a group, many other and unique services.

With Reltime's FastTrack to Web3, companies are also able to create their own token(s) with their own name(s) within the same three weeks.

Reltime's architecture (www.reltime.com/pitch, page 6)

Reltime will also launch and further develop other game-changing solutions and technologies to be provided as OpenAPI and white-label to anyone, including but not limited to:

1. The world's first Web3 biometric payment card with cold storage and ID (more details will be announced in a separate press release next week).

2. Reltime's state-of-the-art Proof of Deposit (PoD) protocol, which provides more secure and safe solutions for safeguarding the financial assets of people and businesses world-wide.

3. Reltime DEX (Decentralised Exchange) and Reltime NFT Marketplace, which can also be white labelled. Reltime already enables businesses, developers, and others to build and launch new products, services, tokens, marketplaces and NFTs on top of its Layer 1. Proof of Authority blockchain.

4. Reltime's Metaverse SDK (software development kit), allowing companies, developers, and partners to provide Reltime's white-labelled products, services, and solutions on different Metaverses.

"Our new B2B2C solution gives companies with thousands of customers or large organisations with millions of customers, such as telecommunications companies and others, the opportunity to enjoy the same benefits as Reltime's current global, trusted, high-performance, Web3 platform is offering," says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime. "Over the past two weeks alone, we have received requests from companies in Latin America, Europe, Africa and South-East Asia to white-label our unique Web3 financial ecosystem in their own language, with their own branding and requirements, in only three weeks."

"Reltime's Web3 Banking as a Service (W3BaaS) has been on the drawing table ever since August 2021," says Marlene Julo, co-founder, Chair, CFO and anchor investor. "We saw a missing link for non-financial companies to swiftly and easily launch neobank-type of services to their customers locally, regionally and globally, a process that normally would take several months to complete. The problems with many white-labelled embedded finance solutions in the market today are time, cost, reach and earnings. Reltime is much more than money and we can currently launch our FastTrack to Web3 to partners and customers in 150 countries."

Reltime will soon commence the off-net integration of its physical, biometric and virtual cards, e-money, BIN and IBAN (SWIFT, SEPA and Faster Payment System (FPS), UK). Further information on Reltime's ecosystem development can be found at https://www.reltime.com/whitepaper (pages 70-72).

About Reltime

Reltime is the world's first global, Layer 1, Web3 financial ecosystem that build on-net services. Headquartered in Oslo, Reltime is building a new global financial tribe of people and businesses world-wide taking back control of their finances. The idea behind Reltime germinated when Frode van der Laak, inventor and co-founder, started to deep-dive into blockchain for his PhD in mathematics.

Reltime members are able to send, receive, withdraw, deposit, borrow, lend, earn, swap, interact, transact and open joint accounts within and outside the Web3 financial ecosystem in 150 countries. They can also create their own ecosystem within Reltime. In addition, the company offers disruptive and cutting-edge white-labelled B2B2C and Web3 embedded finance solutions to partners around the world. Individual developers and tech companies are encouraged to create fantastic applications into Reltime's Web3 financial ecosystem, utilising OpenAPI, decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts.

Reltime has listed its RTC token on several global digital asset exchange platforms, including BitMart and CoinTiger, and has subsidiaries in Norway (Conax Technology AS, established in January 2010), Lithuania and El Salvador.

