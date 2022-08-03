Shudy Palmer will accelerate company's sustainability efforts advancing new innovations for the industry

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Worldwide Shipping® is proud to welcome Anne Shudy Palmer as the firm's new Director of Sustainability. Shudy Palmer will usher in a new era of sustainability solutions access for shipping clients and lead strategic initiatives for the company's own sustainable growth.

The demand for understanding and complying with international sustainability standards is growing as supply chain leaders across the U.S. feel the pressure to develop programs that lead to real reductions in GHG emissions and meet their company's publicly declared ESG, sustainability and human rights goals.

Anne Shudy Palmer joins Green Worldwide as a sustainability expert and LEED accredited professional with over 20 years of experience working in certification, program development, technical project management, reporting, and communication across business, public, and non-profit sectors.

Most recently, Shudy Palmer was Director of Certification at Green Seal, a global nonprofit organization that pioneered the ecolabeling movement. At Green Seal, Shudy Palmer led the certification department in ensuring that certified products and services met rigorous sustainability standards with the highest benchmark of health and environmental leadership. Shudy Palmer redesigned the organization's formulated-product compliance monitoring program, evaluated thousands of cleaning, paper and personal care products and provided technical consultation to standards developers as well as the sales team.

"We're thrilled to have Anne join our leadership team to drive our sustainability efforts, continue to expand upon current programs and identify innovative ways to serve our customers," said Thomas Jorgenson, chief executive officer, Green Worldwide Shipping®. "Anne brings an impressive background in sustainability that will enable us to provide enhanced and detailed service to clients in an industry that is rapidly evolving to improve both environmental and human rights implications in supply chains."

Shudy Palmer will leverage her unique perspective and experience to lead Green Worldwide's sustainability efforts and product innovations, like the company's GreenCO2 Check platform. GreenCO2 Check enables U.S. shippers to track, measure and reduce their carbon footprint while balancing costs, time and efficiency across their entire portfolio of shipping, rail, air, and ground transportation in one place.

"Global supply chains can have enormous environmental and social impacts. Transportation and logistics companies of the future will play a significant role in providing innovative and sustainable solutions to help mitigate and transform these impacts," said Anne Shudy Palmer, Director of Sustainability, Green Worldwide Shipping®. "I'm deeply impressed by the authenticity of Green Worldwide's commitment to people and the environment. I'm excited to collaborate with our customers and stakeholders on the journey to becoming the most sustainable T&L company in North America."

Shudy Palmer holds a Master of Science in Sustainability from the University of Wisconsin-Madison as well as a double Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Communication Arts also from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Green Worldwide Shipping

Green Worldwide Shipping® is a private wholly owned and independent company founded on the basic principles of respect, dedication, and best-in-class customer service. Years of experience have allowed the company to better understand supply chain difficulties and to build and implement solutions that have a beneficial influence on their customers' bottom line. The company offers innovative sustainability services to help companies measure, track and mitigate Scope 3 transportation and logistics emissions across the supply chain. Green's expert teams, located in 14 offices across the U.S., have been offering international logistics solutions since 2008; spanning from ocean freight, air freight, project cargo, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, and global supply chain visibility. Green Worldwide Shipping® is a proud member of the UN Global Compact Initiative.

