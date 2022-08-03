SMArtX Advisory Solutions Turnkey Asset Management Platform Builds its Ranks with 14 New Strategies

SMArtX Expands both SMA and Model-Delivery Solutions from Industry Leaders



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced the addition of 14 new investment strategies to its platform. The SMArtX platform now supports 1,095 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies offered from a diverse group of 268 asset managers.

The announcement comes on the heels of SMArtX's nomination of being named a finalist in six industry awards: Four categories for the 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards and two categories for ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards.

SMArtX has added three new asset management firms — Liberty One Investment Management, Shelton Capital Management, and St. James Investment Advisors— to give advisors more strategies to build and offer custom portfolios at scale to clients. These new offerings are distributed and traded by SMArtX through its award-winning cloud-based solution across seven custodial platforms.

"SMArtX's rapid growth goes hand-in-hand with the support of industry leaders like these to offer our clients some of the most diverse strategies in the industry," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The fact that existing firms are adding strategies to the platform indicates SMArtX's progression from a disruptive TAMP solution to a managed accounts technology that is setting a new industry precedent."

Four existing firms have added to the SMArtX platform, providing investors access to more strategies from venerable firms Alliance Bernstein, iSectors, Neuberger Berman, and Putnam Investments. The strategies across all seven firms encompass model delivery exposures to U.S. equities, which are complemented by several separately managed accounts (SMAs) focused municipal and tax-aware strategies.

The complete list of new strategies includes:

Alliance Bernstein

iSectors

Liberty One Investment Management

Neuberger Berman

Putnam Investments

Shelton Capital Management

St. James Investment Advisors

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to tailor and utilize its UMA technology through cloud-based APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX expanded that "when markets suddenly reverse a long-term upward trend and have to deal with a volatile, recessionary environment, that's when the cracks in your technology solutions start to show. Today's markets require a modern solution."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

