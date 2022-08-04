Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record Bookings and Robust Revenue Growth Despite Difficult Macro Environment

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported a second quarter 2022 U.S. GAAP loss of $0.23 per diluted share. Excluding special items, second quarter earnings totaled $0.22 per diluted share.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights Include :

-- U.S. GAAP revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 7%

Revenue increased 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements; growth over market of 8% based on AWM1 of 1%

-- U.S. GAAP net loss of $61 million, loss per share of $0.23

Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $0.22

-- U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 2.4%

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 5.3%, Adjusted Operating Income of $213 million ; Adjusted EBITDA of $365 million

-- Generated $95 million of cash from operations

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights Include :

-- U.S. GAAP revenue of $8.2 billion, an increase of 5%

Revenue increased 6% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements; growth over market of 9% based on AWM1 of (3)%

-- U.S. GAAP net income of $12 million, diluted earnings per share of $0.04

Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $0.85

-- U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 4.3%

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 6.5%, Adjusted Operating Income of $537 million ; Adjusted EBITDA of $843 million

"Record quarterly bookings of $14 billion and 8% revenue growth over market showcase Aptiv's strong competitive differentiation and the increasing strategic value we are providing customers as they transform their businesses to support the rapid growth of vehicle electrification," said Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer. "While our long-term business outlook has never been better, we are mindful of persistent inflation and macro headwinds, particularly in Europe. As a result, we are accelerating actions to improve profitability and enhance business resiliency in the short-term, while continuing to lean into investments that we believe will sustainably drive future growth and profitability over the long-term."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 7% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements, revenue increased by 9% in the second quarter. This reflects growth of 21% in North America, 4% in Europe, 2% in Asia, which includes a decline of 2% in China, and 30% in South America, our smallest region.

The Company reported a second quarter 2022 U.S. GAAP net loss of $61 million and $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $147 million and earnings of $0.54 per diluted share in the prior year period. Second quarter Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, totaled $62 million, or earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $202 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Second quarter Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $213 million, compared to $338 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 5.3%, compared to 8.9% in the prior year period, reflecting adverse impacts from the second quarter COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in China, continued adverse impacts from global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage, partially offset by the favorable impact of price recoveries. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $193 million, as compared to $197 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the second quarter totaled $56 million, as compared to $38 million in the prior year period, which reflects impacts from our $2.5 billion debt issuance in the first quarter of 2022 in anticipation of the Wind River Systems, Inc. acquisition.

Tax expense in the second quarter of 2022 was $16 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 100%, which was impacted by the geographic mix of earnings and increased losses in certain jurisdictions where no tax benefit is recognized, including the impact of charges resulting from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Tax expense in the second quarter of 2021 was $28 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 11%.

The Company generated net cash flow from operating activities of $95 million in the second quarter, compared to $297 million in the prior year period.

Year-to-Date 2022 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $8.2 billion, an increase of 5% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements, revenue increased by 6% during the period. This reflects growth of 14% in North America, 6% in Asia, which includes growth of 6% in China, and 27% in South America, our smallest region, partially offset by a decline of 1% in Europe.

For the 2022 year-to-date period, the Company reported U.S. GAAP net income of $12 million and earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $426 million and $1.57 per diluted share in the prior year period. Year-to-date Adjusted Net Income totaled $242 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $535 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

The Company reported Adjusted Operating Income of $537 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $812 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 6.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 10.4% in the prior year period, reflecting adverse impacts from the second quarter COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in China, continued adverse impacts from global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage, partially offset by the favorable impact of price recoveries. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $384 million, as compared to $390 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $99 million, as compared to $78 million in the prior year period, which reflects impacts from our $2.5 billion debt issuance in the first quarter of 2022 in anticipation of the Wind River Systems, Inc. acquisition.

Tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $37 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 19% which was impacted by the geographic mix of earnings and increased losses in certain jurisdictions where no tax benefit is recognized, including the impact of charges resulting from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Tax expense in the prior year period was $76 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 12%.

Net cash flow used in operating activities totaled $107 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net cash flow generated by operating activities of $549 million in the prior year period. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion and total available liquidity of $7.1 billion.

Reconciliations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Before Financing, which are non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable financial measures, respectively, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company's full year 2022 financial guidance is as follows:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2022 Net sales $17,000 - $17,300 Adjusted EBITDA $2,160 - $2,310 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.7% - 13.4% Adjusted operating income $1,525 - $1,675 Adjusted operating income margin 9.0% - 9.7% Adjusted net income per share (1) $3.05 - $3.55 Cash flow from operations $1,525 Capital expenditures $800 Adjusted effective tax rate ~13%



(1) The Company's full year 2022 financial guidance includes approximately $1.05 per diluted share for the anticipated equity losses to be recognized by Aptiv from the performance of the Motional autonomous driving joint venture.

Conference Call and Webcast

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about Aptiv's financial results which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Revenue Growth represents the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions. Adjusted Operating Income represents net income (loss) before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, amortization, restructuring, other acquisition and portfolio project costs, asset impairments, other charges related to the Ukraine/Russia conflict and gains (losses) on business divestitures and other transactions. Other acquisition and portfolio project costs include costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and to plan and execute product portfolio transformation actions, including business and product acquisitions and divestitures. Adjusted Operating Income margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairments), interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, other income (expense), net, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) attributable to Aptiv before amortization, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding for the period. The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding assumes the application of the if-converted method of share dilution, if not already applied for GAAP purposes of calculating the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding. Cash Flow Before Financing represents cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and other transactions, the cost of significant technology investments and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses.

Effective on January 1, 2022, the Company now excludes amortization expense of intangible assets from the calculation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. Financial results reported in this release for both the current and historical period have been prepared under this new definition. Outlook information presented above is also calculated under this new definition. The forward-looking non-GAAP measures presented in this release are reconciled under this new definition to their closest GAAP financial measure on pages 18 and 19.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position, results of operations and liquidity. In particular, management believes Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are useful measures in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the attached supplemental schedules at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

1 Represents global vehicle production weighted to the geographic regions in which the Company generates its revenue ("AWM").

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events, certain investments and acquisitions and financial performance including the potential impact of the proposed acquisition of Wind River Systems, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: global and regional economic conditions, including conditions affecting the credit market; uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty in predicting its future course and its impact on the global economy and the Company's future operations; uncertainties created by the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, its impacts on the European and global economies and our operations in each country; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the cyclical nature of global automotive sales and production; the potential disruptions in the supply of and changes in the competitive environment for raw material and other components integral to the Company's products, including the current semiconductor supply shortage; the Company's ability to maintain contracts that are critical to its operations; potential changes to beneficial free trade laws and regulations such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; the ability of the Company to integrate and realize the expected benefits of recent transactions; the ability of the Company to attract, motivate and/or retain key executives; the ability of the Company to avoid or continue to operate during a strike, or partial work stoppage or slow down by any of its unionized employees or those of its principal customers; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain customers. Additional factors are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

APTIV PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 4,057

$ 3,807

$ 8,235

$ 7,830 Operating expenses:













Cost of sales 3,617

3,205

7,206

6,501 Selling, general and administrative 286

266

560

521 Amortization 38

37

75

74 Restructuring 19

14

41

20 Total operating expenses 3,960

3,522

7,882

7,116 Operating income 97

285

353

714 Interest expense (56)

(38)

(99)

(78) Other (expense) income, net (25)

—

(64)

1 Income before income taxes and equity loss 16

247

190

637 Income tax expense (16)

(28)

(37)

(76) Income before equity loss —

219

153

561 Equity loss, net of tax (72)

(53)

(135)

(95) Net (loss) income (72)

166

18

466 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (27)

3

(26)

8 Net (loss) income attributable to Aptiv (45)

163

44

458 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends (16)

(16)

(32)

(32) Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (61)

$ 147

$ 12

$ 426















Diluted net (loss) income per share:













Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders $ (0.23)

$ 0.54

$ 0.04

$ 1.57 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 270.93

271.06

271.11

271.10

APTIV PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)



(in millions) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,670

$ 3,139 Accounts receivable, net 3,028

2,784 Inventories 2,362

2,014 Other current assets 498

499 Total current assets 10,558

8,436 Long-term assets:





Property, net 3,211

3,294 Operating lease right-of-use assets 414

383 Investments in affiliates 1,863

1,797 Intangible assets, net 876

964 Goodwill 2,392

2,511 Other long-term assets 594

622 Total long-term assets 9,350

9,571 Total assets $ 19,908

$ 18,007 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 17

$ 8 Accounts payable 2,749

2,953 Accrued liabilities 1,253

1,246 Total current liabilities 4,019

4,207 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 6,433

4,059 Pension benefit obligations 421

440 Long-term operating lease liabilities 334

304 Other long-term liabilities 419

436 Total long-term liabilities 7,607

5,239 Total liabilities 11,626

9,446 Commitments and contingencies





Total Aptiv shareholders' equity 8,099

8,347 Noncontrolling interest 183

214 Total shareholders' equity 8,282

8,561 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,908

$ 18,007

APTIV PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 18

$ 466 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 384

390 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid 10

(28) Deferred income taxes (5)

4 Loss from equity method investments, net of dividends received 135

99 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54

— Other, net 66

88 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (244)

160 Inventories (358)

(501) Accounts payable (150)

23 Other, net (8)

(140) Pension contributions (9)

(12) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (107)

549 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (454)

(261) Proceeds from sale of property 3

2 Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net of cash acquired (220)

(45) Proceeds from sale of technology investments 3

— Cost of technology investments (41)

(1) Settlement of derivatives 4

(9) Net cash used in investing activities (705)

(314) Cash flows from financing activities:





Decrease in other short and long-term debt, net (2)

(20) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of issuance costs 2,472

— Fees related to modification of debt agreements —

(6) Dividend payments of consolidated affiliates to minority shareholders (8)

— Distribution of mandatory convertible preferred share cash dividends (32)

(32) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' restricted share awards (36)

(45) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,394

(103) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25)

(7) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,557

125 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 3,139

2,853 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 4,696

$ 2,978







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash classified as assets held

for sale







June 30,

2022

2021

(in millions) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 4,670

$ 2,978 Cash classified as assets held for sale 26

— Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 4,696

$ 2,978

APTIV PLC FOOTNOTES (Unaudited)

1. Segment Summary



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

(in millions)





(in millions)



Net Sales





















Signal and Power Solutions $ 3,039

$ 2,846

7 %

$ 6,145

$ 5,868

5 % Advanced Safety and User Experience 1,026

970

6 %

2,108

1,981

6 % Eliminations and Other (a) (8)

(9)





(18)

(19)



Net Sales $ 4,057

$ 3,807





$ 8,235

$ 7,830



























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)





















Signal and Power Solutions $ 243

$ 313

(22) %

$ 551

$ 719

(23) % Advanced Safety and User Experience (30)

25

(220) %

(14)

93

(115) % Adjusted Operating Income $ 213

$ 338





$ 537

$ 812



























(a) Eliminations and Other includes the elimination of inter-segment transactions.

















2. Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding

The following table illustrates the weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share amounts) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 270.93

270.49

270.86

270.40 Dilutive shares related to RSUs —

0.57

0.25

0.70 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,

including dilutive shares 270.93

271.06

271.11

271.10 Net (loss) income per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders:













Basic $ (0.23)

$ 0.54

$ 0.04

$ 1.58 Diluted $ (0.23)

$ 0.54

$ 0.04

$ 1.57



APTIV PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In this press release the Company has provided information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Revenue Growth," "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Net Income Per Share" and "Cash Flow Before Financing." Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measure in the following schedules.

Effective on January 1, 2022, the Company now excludes amortization expense of intangible assets from the calculation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. Financial results reported in this release for both the current and historical period have been prepared under this new definition and are reconciled as such in the tables below.

Adjusted Revenue Growth : Adjusted Revenue Growth is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Revenue Growth in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Revenue Growth is defined as the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.







Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022





Reported net sales % change

7 % Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities

(2) % Adjusted revenue growth

9 %









Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022





Reported net sales % change

5 % Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities

(1) % Adjusted revenue growth

6 %











Adjusted Operating Income : Adjusted Operating Income is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Operating Income in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Management also utilizes Adjusted Operating Income as the key performance measure of segment income or loss and for planning and forecasting purposes to allocate resources to our segments, as management also believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of our operating segments. Adjusted Operating Income is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, amortization, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Operating Income, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Operating income margin represents Operating income as a percentage of net sales, and Adjusted Operating Income margin represents Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.





Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

($ in millions)

$

Margin

$

Margin

$

Margin

$

Margin Net (loss) income attributable to Aptiv $ (45)





$ 163





$ 44





$ 458



Interest expense 56





38





99





78



Other expense (income), net 25





—





64





(1)



Income tax expense 16





28





37





76



Equity loss, net of tax 72





53





135





95



Net (loss) income attributable to

noncontrolling interest (27)





3





(26)





8



Operating income $ 97

2.4 %

$ 285

7.5 %

$ 353

4.3 %

$ 714

9.1 % Amortization 38





37





75





74



Restructuring 19





14





41





20



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 2





2





11





4



Asset impairments 3





—





3





—



Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia

conflict 54





—





54





—



Adjusted operating income $ 213

5.3 %

$ 338

8.9 %

$ 537

6.5 %

$ 812

10.4 %

Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)









(in millions)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income (loss) $ 136

$ (39)

$ 97 Amortization 37

1

38 Restructuring 13

6

19 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs —

2

2 Asset impairments 3

—

3 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54

—

54 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 243

$ (30)

$ 213











Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 148

$ 45

$ 193











Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income $ 265

$ 20

$ 285 Amortization 36

1

37 Restructuring 11

3

14 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 1

1

2 Adjusted operating income $ 313

$ 25

$ 338











Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 153

$ 44

$ 197











Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income (loss) $ 393

$ (40)

$ 353 Amortization 72

3

75 Restructuring 22

19

41 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 7

4

11 Asset impairments 3

—

3 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54

—

54 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 551

$ (14)

$ 537











Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 294

$ 90

$ 384











Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Signal and Power

Solutions

Advanced Safety

and User

Experience

Total Operating income $ 637

$ 77

$ 714 Amortization 71

3

74 Restructuring 9

11

20 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 2

2

4 Adjusted operating income $ 719

$ 93

$ 812











Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 302

$ 88

$ 390











(a) Includes asset impairments.



Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairments), interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, other income (expense), net, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions) Net (loss) income attributable to Aptiv $ (45)

$ 163

$ 44

$ 458 Interest expense 56

38

99

78 Income tax expense 16

28

37

76 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (27)

3

(26)

8 Depreciation and amortization 193

197

384

390 EBITDA $ 193

$ 429

$ 538

$ 1,010 Other expense (income), net 25

—

64

(1) Equity loss, net of tax 72

53

135

95 Restructuring 19

14

41

20 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 2

2

11

4 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54

—

54

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 365

$ 498

$ 843

$ 1,128



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share : Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance which management believes are useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management utilizes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Aptiv before amortization, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding, as reconciled below, for the period. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (61)

$ 147

$ 12

$ 426 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends 16

16

32

32 Net (loss) income attributable to Aptiv (45)

163

44

458 Adjusting items:













Amortization 38

37

75

74 Restructuring 19

14

41

20 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 2

2

11

4 Asset impairments 3

—

3

— Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict (a) 29

—

29

— Debt modification costs —

1

—

1 Transaction and related costs associated with acquisitions 2

—

2

— Loss (gain) on change in fair value of publicly traded equity

securities 17

(9)

49

(9) Tax impact of adjusting items (b) (3)

(6)

(12)

(13) Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 62

$ 202

$ 242

$ 535















Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares

outstanding (c) 283.30

283.43

283.48

283.47 Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders $ (0.23)

$ 0.54

$ 0.04

$ 1.57 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.22

$ 0.71

$ 0.85

$ 1.89





(a) Adjustment is reduced by the portion of charges attributable to noncontrolling interest for our majority owned Russian subsidiary. (b) Represents the income tax impacts of the adjustments made for amortization, restructuring and other special items by calculating the income tax impact of these items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred. (c) In June 2020, the Company issued $1,150 million in aggregate liquidation preference of 5.50% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares (the "MCPS") and received proceeds of $1,115 million, after deducting expenses and the underwriters' discount of $35 million. Dividends on the MCPS are payable on a cumulative basis at an annual rate of 5.50% on the liquidation preference of $100 per share. Unless earlier converted, each share of MCPS will automatically convert on June 15, 2023 into between 1.0754 and 1.3173 shares of Aptiv's ordinary shares, subject to further anti-dilution adjustments. For purposes of calculating Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the Company has excluded the anticipated MCPS cash dividends and assumed the "if-converted" method of share dilution (the incremental ordinary shares deemed outstanding applying the "if-converted" method of calculating share dilution are referred to as the "Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares" in the following table). The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding calculated below, assumes the conversion of all 11.5 million MCPS and issuance of the underlying ordinary shares applying the "if-converted" method on a weighted average outstanding basis for all periods subsequent to issuance of the MCPS. We believe that using the "if-converted" method provides additional insight to investors on the potential impact of the MCPS once they are converted into ordinary shares no later than June 15, 2023.

Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares

Outstanding:















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions) Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 270.93

271.06

271.11

271.10 Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares 12.37

12.37

12.37

12.37 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares

outstanding 283.30

283.43

283.48

283.47



Cash Flow Before Financing : Cash Flow Before Financing is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity which is consistent with the basis and manner in which management presents financial information for the purpose of making internal operating decisions, evaluating its liquidity and determining appropriate capital allocation strategies. Management believes this measure is useful to investors to understand how the Company's core operating activities generate and use cash. Cash Flow Before Financing is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and other transactions, the cost of significant technology investments and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses. Not all companies use identical calculations of Cash Flow Before Financing, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The calculation of Cash Flow Before Financing does not reflect cash used to service debt, pay dividends or repurchase shares and, therefore, does not necessarily reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:













Net (loss) income $ (72)

$ 166

$ 18

$ 466 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 193

197

384

390 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid 3

(3)

10

(28) Working capital (185)

(205)

(752)

(318) Pension contributions (5)

(6)

(9)

(12) Other, net 161

148

242

51 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 95

297

(107)

549















Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (207)

(127)

(454)

(261) Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net of

cash acquired —

(45)

(220)

(45) Proceeds from sale of technology investments 1

—

3

— Cost of technology investments (40)

(1)

(41)

(1) Settlement of derivatives 5

(8)

4

(9) Other, net 1

1

3

2 Net cash used in investing activities (240)

(180)

(705)

(314)















Adjusting items:













Adjustment for cost of business acquisitions and other

transactions, net of cash acquired —

45

220

45 Adjustment for cost of significant technology investments 40

—

40

— Cash flow before financing $ (105)

$ 162

$ (552)

$ 280



Financial Guidance : The reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided in the Company's financial guidance to the most comparable forward-looking GAAP measure is as follows:





Estimated Full Year

2022 (1)

($ in millions) Adjusted Operating Income $

Margin (2) Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 630



Interest expense 212



Other expense, net 52



Income tax expense 135



Equity loss, net of tax 269



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (18)



Operating income $ 1,280

7.5 % Amortization 148



Restructuring 102



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 13



Asset impairments 3



Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54



Adjusted operating income $ 1,600

9.3 %







Adjusted EBITDA





Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 630



Interest expense 212



Income tax expense 135



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (18)



Depreciation and amortization 786



EBITDA $ 1,745

10.2 % Other expense, net 52



Equity loss, net of tax 269



Restructuring 102



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 13



Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54



Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,235

13.0 %





(1) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range. (2) Represents operating income, Adjusted Operating Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, as a percentage of estimated net sales.



Estimated Full Year

2022 (1) Adjusted Net Income Per Share ($ and shares in

millions, except per

share amounts) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 567 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends 63 Net income attributable to Aptiv 630 Adjusting items:

Amortization 148 Restructuring 102 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 13 Asset impairments 3 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 29 Transaction costs associated with acquisitions 2 Loss on change in fair value of publicly traded equity securities 49 Tax impact of adjusting items (40) Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 936



Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 283.58 Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 2.09 Adjusted net income per share $ 3.30





(1) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range.

