Fisher House Foundation awards 500 scholarships to children of military families

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scholarships for Military Children program once again came through for 500 students from military families who were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship grant for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

"This scholarship, honestly, it means a lot to me, not in just the aspect of lifting a financial burden, but also it keeps me motivated and reminds me of what my parents and so many other Americans choose to do," said scholarship recipient Amber Bishop.

The program, created in 2001, recognizes the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force and celebrates the commissaries' role in enhancing the military's quality of life. Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps service members and their families, partners with the Defense Commissary Agency to administer the scholarship.

"We are grateful for our partnership with the Defense Commissary Agency and all of our generous sponsors who help make this program a success every year," said Marshall Banks, Fisher House Foundation's director of community relations.

No government funds are used to support the Scholarships for Military Children program. Commissary vendors, manufacturers, brokers, suppliers, and the general public donate to fund the program.

Sponsors for the 2022-23 scholarship program are:

At the four-star level, donating $50,000 to $199,999: 522 Foundation, Inc.; Major General Harry Greene AUSA Aberdeen Chapter; Procter & Gamble Company; PwC Charitable Foundation; and Synchrony Foundation.

At the two-star level, donating $10,000 to $24,999: Dollar Shave Club, a Unilever brand; Simon and Merrilee Engel; The Hershey Company; Elissa Koff; Stephanie Larson; Padres Foundation; William and Helen Sherman.

At the one-star level, donating $2,000 to $9,999: Anonymous; Maj. Gen. Susan Y. Desjardins, USAF (Ret.) and Peter D. Lennon; Elite Brands; Estate of Edwin H. Erland; General Mills; Robert and Tara Indresano; In memory of Roy V. Kinion, Jr.; Lt. Col. Ronald Mattana, USAF (Ret.); Capt. Victor and Mrs. Carol Palmucci, USN (Ret.); Patricia Stenzel

Overseas Service Corp. and Webco Services Co. also supported the Scholarships for Military Children program.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in sponsoring the 2023-24 scholarships can contact sthomas@fisherhouse.org.

To read the full wrap up of the 2022-23 scholarship program go to https://bit.ly/3b9r92d.

More info about Fisher House Foundation's scholarship programs including the Scholarships for Military Children, Heroes' Legacy Scholarship, and an interactive scholarship search engine, can be found at https://fisherhouse.org/programs/scholarship-programs/ .

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages an awards program recognizing programs that support military and veteran communities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

www.fisherhouse.org

