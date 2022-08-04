Fusion92 Names Joseph Shavit to Lead Product Development

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion92, a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation company with offices in Chicago, Detroit and Austin, announced it has named Joseph Shavit as SVP, Product. In this role, Shavit will lead the firm's product team and help the expansion of product offerings to support the company's growth. He will report to Jacob Beckley, EVP, Product and Innovation.

Fusion92 (PRNewsfoto/Fusion92) (PRNewswire)

Shavit will lead the firm's product team and help the expansion of product offerings to support the company's growth.

Joseph has nearly 25 years of professional experience and is highly skilled in product lifecycle management, emerging technologies, mobile applications and business and operations management. He joins Fusion92 after spending the last five years as chief product officer for Spiral Health, creators of a digital health and wellness platform. Prior to that, he was CPO of Yoi Corp, a SaaS platform designed to improve human performance in the workplace. Joseph has also held roles in entertainment and media, including being a founder of Webifacts, a dynamic mobile strategy and development agency empowering brands with cross-channel programs to mobilize, engage and monetize audiences.

"As we continue to build our product offerings, having top-notch expertise and leadership is vital, and Joseph is the ideal fit to expand our product department," said Doug Dome, president of Fusion92. "Fusion92 continues to lead with innovation and developing products to help our clients transform their business, and we are excited to add someone with Joseph's experience and expertise to support our product growth."

The Winnipeg native is also the co-founder of The Brighter Side of News, a social awareness and social giving project that he started with his then 14-year-old son (now 16). Sharing a passion for technology and its ability to improve lives, Joseph and his son use the platform to share informative and inspirational stories from around the world, highlighting people and the good that is being done on a daily basis.

"I'm excited to be joining such an innovative company that has established a set of goals that align with my career goals," said Joseph. "The growth trajectory of Fusion92 along with its outstanding culture makes this a very attractive place to be, and I'm looking forward to working with the team and expanding our product portfolio."

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation company with offices in Chicago, Detroit and Austin that form a Midwest powerhouse that helps growth stage and enterprise brands thrive. The firm's comprehensive stack of services and products helps bring exponential returns to companies in virtually every industry and vertical. Fusion92 collaboratively partners and serves as a consultative, trusted adviser to clients on B2B and consumer engagements that span traditional and digital media, leveraging the firm's expertise to innovatively solve business challenges. Fusion92's dynamic technology, integrated content lab (Studio440), media and activation capabilities, AdTech and premium NFT studio (Mint Werx) provide a lineup of differentiated solutions that deliver data-driven results. Learn more at Fusion92.com.

Media Contact: Brian Werger, 8885504864, b.werger@fusion92.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion92