STAMFORD, Conn. and PUNE, India, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens and Softdel shared a joint statement today announcing a new partnership. Softdel's globally recognized EdificeEdge IoT gateway platform solution has joined the thriving Siemens Connect Ecosystem – a network that brings together experts in software development, IT, cybersecurity, remote and digital services, and business intelligence.

Softdel joins Siemens Connect Ecosystem (PRNewswire)

Softdel's EdificeEdge IoT gateway platform (part of its ConvergenceSuite) connects to a vast array of IoT devices and sensors ranging from temperature, humidity, air quality, fire & smoke, lighting in building areas and at the same time seamlessly integrates with Siemens' platforms, including its building management system Desigo CC. The EdificeEdge IoT Gateway platform, built on a new modern microservices architecture is ideal for integrating siloed wireless IoT sensor systems in smart buildings and connecting them to the Siemens' BMS and related platforms. Containerization technology at the edge makes it possible to go beyond data aggregation and run computer-intensive applications enabling tomorrow's AI-enabled digital buildings.

"Through our ConvergenceSuite of products and solutions, we are bringing the power of 'Edge' to smart buildings enabling a shift towards truly optimized, self-diagnosed, and energy-efficient buildings," says Sachin Deshmukh, Managing Director, Softdel. "Our EdificeEdge platform integrates perfectly within Siemens' platform ecosystem including Desigo CC. Our partnership with Siemens is a significant step towards driving our vision of connecting devices, enterprises, and people. We look forward to jointly delivering exceptional value to our customers as part of their transformational journey around smart buildings and infrastructure."

Sunil K Dalal, Founder, and Chairman of Softdel adds "IoT technology bears the potential of providing unprecedented insights to numerous aspects of today's buildings. With ever-increasing connected devices installed in smart buildings, there is an ongoing need for seamless integration to offer real-time actionable insights. EdificeEdge is a significant milestone in our two-decade journey of providing innovative solutions to the global building automation industry. Our partnership with Siemens is a step in the right direction to continue our efforts to bring exceptional value to our customers."

The Siemens Connect Ecosystem pulls together the tools, processes, training, and support necessary for third-party solution providers to successfully create solutions that integrate seamlessly with Siemens' platforms, including its Desigo CC Building Management System, the APOGEE Automation System, and related platforms.

"As world events and the rapid evolution of technology are pushing the boundaries of smart buildings, a thriving partner ecosystem is extremely critical to innovate quickly, deliver value to customers, and enter new markets much faster," says Rene Herrera, Head of Ecosystem and Development at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA. "While it is extremely difficult for any one company to deliver a solution that solves customers' specific challenges, our Siemens Connect partners and domain expertise across industries allow us to co-innovate at a pace that exceeds customer needs and expectations."

About the Siemens Connect Ecosystem

By 2025, there will be more than 40.6 billion connected devices in smart buildings, and the ability to quickly adapt and advance smart building operation is more critical than ever. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem brings together experts in software development, IT, cybersecurity, remote and digital services, and business intelligence in a searchable catalog of partner use case solutions and documentation. A thriving software ecosystem supports the digital transformation, helping our customers create places that are perfectly designed for their purpose and granting them the freedom to focus on the goals that drive their business forward. Learn more at usa.siemens.com/siemensconnect

About Softdel

Founded in 1999, Softdel (a UNIDEL company) connects devices, enterprises, and people. Our distinctiveness lies in simplifying enterprise connectedness in smart buildings and smart factories creating unprecedented benefits for our customers and their eco-systems. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, USA, with offices in Japan, and India, we deliver domain expertise and technology-driven solutions to help companies turn digital challenges into opportunities. Our two-decade-long product engineering experience of serving global leaders in the automation & controls industry has catapulted Softdel to an enviable position in the Industrial and Buildings IoT value chain.

For more information, visit www.softdel.com

Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions, and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 70,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA. Learn more at usa.siemens/buildingtechnologies

Siemens Corporation is a subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. Siemens has been supporting the industries and creating the infrastructure forming the backbone of America's economy for more than 160 years, with more than 40,000 employees, 17,000 suppliers, and customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In fiscal 2021, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of nearly $20 billion. Learn more at usa.siemens.com.

Media Contact:

Pooja Khanwani

Softdel

India (+91) 7720973972

US (+1) 475-477-0221

www.softdel.com

info@softdel.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871822/Softdel_Siemens_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Softdel Systems