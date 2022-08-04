Texas Health Resources Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Joining of three hospital systems created healthcare organization that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Resources celebrates its 25th anniversary on this month, commemorating the coming together of three hospital systems – Presbyterian Healthcare Resources, Harris Methodist Health System and Arlington Memorial Hospital.

As market share leader, more North Texans choose Texas Health for their acute care needs than any other health system in the area. That translates into more than 600,000 babies delivered, over 2 million surgeries performed, more than 16 million emergency department visits and, more recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 314,000 vaccinations given.

"When we came together 25 years ago, our goal was to join the strength of our hospitals to form a sustainable regional healthcare system for generations to come," said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO, Texas Health Resources. "Texas Health could not have achieved this impact without the dedication of the organization's employees and volunteers, and physicians on the medical staffs."

With nearly 400 locations and a dedication to offering new and innovative care models, including virtual and in-home care, the system offers access to care when and where patients need it.

Texas Health has received numerous recognitions for its workplace culture. The health system has been ranked on Fortune magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For list since 2014 and was ranked for seven years on Fortune's #1 Best Workplaces in Healthcare list.

"While we know the past two years have been challenging in healthcare, the industry is on the brink of an exciting, consumer-centric evolution," said Winjie Miao, senior executive vice president and COO of Texas Health Resources. "I'm excited to see what the next 25 years hold for the health and well-being of the North Texans we serve."

About Texas Health Resources:

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 26,000 employees.

