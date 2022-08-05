Greenidge Generation Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Results, Provides Details for Management Presentation

Fairfield, Conn., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, expects to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 after the market close. Greenidge's earnings results will be posted to its website http://ir.greenidge.com once released.

Greenidge will also host a management presentation on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern time. Greenidge's management team will discuss the financial results and provide a general business update.

A link to the management presentation will be available on Greenidge's Investor Relations website at http://ir.greenidge.com and will be available for replay.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral datacenter operations at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint.

