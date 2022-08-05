WSOP ONLINE RETURNS AUGUST 14 - OCTOBER 18

Gold bracelets and millions of dollars in prize money up for grabs on both GGPoker and WSOP.COM during the World's Biggest Online Poker Festival

GGPoker's WSOP Online Main Event to feature $20,000,000 Guarantee

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) – the richest, most prestigious, and longest-running poker series – today announced WSOP Online 2022 , a comprehensive online-only festival with offerings across both WSOP.COM in the United States and exclusive partner site GGPoker for all international territories. WSOP Online 2022 marks the third year of the online tournament series, which established several records in its first two years of existence.

WSOP Online 2022 (PRNewswire)

Following the record-breaking success of the 53rd annual WSOP on the Las Vegas Strip, which awarded a whopping $347.9 million in prize money to a staggering 197,626 entrants, WSOP Online 2022 will feature official gold bracelet tournaments and wall-to-wall side action on both GGPoker (Aug. 14-Sept. 27) and WSOP.COM (Sept. 10-Oct. 18). Each bracelet winner from WSOP Online 2022, both international and domestic, will earn a seat at the Tournament of Champions during the 2023 WSOP in Las Vegas.

For the third time, GGPoker will play host to the $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em World Championship, known better to poker players and fans as the WSOP Online Main Event®. That event, which still holds the Guinness Book of World Records mark for prize pool in an online poker tournament, will again feature a staggering $20,000,000 prize pool guarantee.

"No one wanted to see this year's WSOP come to an end," said Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the World Series of Poker, Ty Stewart. "However, in many ways, the return of WSOP Online is even more exciting. Together with GGPoker, we have a clear vision to make this festival annually the biggest deal in online poker so that the WSOP offers players the marquee event in both live and online poker each year."

GGPoker will offer 33 bracelet events with buy-ins ranging from $100 to $10,000. Highlights include the following tournaments:

$1,111 Every 1 For War Relief – Sunday, August 14

Million Dollar Mystery Bounty - $10M GTD, 1M Top Bounty Prize - $210 buy-in – Monday, August 22 (Day 2)

$10,000 Heads UP NLH Championship [No Late Reg, 128 Cap] – Saturday, August 27

$10,000 Super MILLION$ High Roller NLH - $5M GTD – Sunday, August 28

$1,500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER NLH - $5M GTD, $1M for 1st – Monday, August 29 (Final Day)

$100 FLIP & Go NLH - $1M GTD – Monday, September 5 ( Go Stage )

$1,050 WSOP GGMasters HR Freezeout NLH - $2M GTD – Sunday, September 11

$400 COLOSSUS - $3M GTD – Monday, September 19 (Final Day)

$5,000 No-Limit Hold'em World Championship - $20M GTD – Monday, September 26 (Day 2)

Online satellites for all WSOP Online 2022 international bracelet events will run at GGPoker, allowing players to make their way into these events and take a shot at priceless WSOP gold for less.

New GGPoker players are eligible to claim the poker room's Welcome Bonus, earn even more rewards with the Honeymoon for Newcomers promotion, and automatically join GGPoker's Fish Buffet loyalty program, with regular cash prizes offered.

"Online bracelets are just as prestigious as live tournament bracelets," said Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker Global Ambassador and winner of six WSOP gold bracelets. "I'm glad that we're creating a new tradition to celebrate the online game, and I'm striving to add my first WSOP Online bracelet to my collection."

WSOP Online on WSOP.COM, available to players physically located in Nevada or New Jersey, created prize pools of more than $25,000,000 in both 2020 and 2021, making it far and away the richest domestic online tournament series of all time. This year, the action is expanded to Michigan and Pennsylvania for the first time with six weekly bracelet tournaments each, for players geolocated within those state borders, in addition to the 33 bracelets that will be awarded on the Nevada and New Jersey shared liquidity network.

Buy-ins will range from $365 to $10,000 with WSOP.COM's Online Championship set for $1,000 on Sunday, October 16. The online offering is scheduled adjacent to a series of notable live tournaments in Las Vegas this fall. Out-of-state players are invited and encouraged to participate in the series so long as their device is geolocated within state borders. Players are highly encouraged to test their account and geolocation services in advance of any tournament.

WSOP.COM highlights include the following tournaments:

$500 Monster Stack – Sunday, September 11 in all markets (NV/NJ, PA, MI)

$400 PLOSSUS 6-Max – Saturday, September 24 (NV/NJ Only)

$365 No Limit Hold'em Turbo Deepstack – Thursday, September 29 (NV/NJ Only)

$777 Lucky 7's – Sunday, October 2 in all markets (NV/NJ, PA, MI)

$1,500 No Limit Hold'em – Tuesday, October 4 (NV/NJ only)

$500 Big 500 No Limit Hold'em – Sunday, October 9 (NV/NJ, PA, MI)

$1,000 WSOP Online 2022 Championship- Sunday, October 16 in all markets (NV/NJ, PA, MI)

$10,000 Super High Roller [1x Re-entry] – Tuesday, October 18 (NV/NJ Only)

Daily satellites for all WSOP Online 2022 bracelet events will be available on WSOP.COM.

For additional information including the comprehensive schedule and live streaming schedule, please visit wsop.com/2022/online or https://en.ggpoker.com/tournaments/wsop-online-2022/. All WSOP Online 2022 schedules are subject to change. WSOP and GGPoker reserve the right to make changes to all events related to the WSOP Online 2022 at any time.

About World Series of Poker:

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.5 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2022, the event attracted 197,626 entrants to Paris Las Vegas and Bally's, the future Horseshoe Las Vegas, and awarded more than $347 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. In 2023, the WSOP will return to Paris Las Vegas and the newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com .

About GGPoker:

GGPoker is the World's Biggest Poker Room, with a global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Flip & Go, Spin & Gold, Battle Royale, GGCare & GGCheers, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. In 2020, GGPoker hosted the world record-breaking WSOP Online main event and the WSOP 2020 Main Event. In 2021, GGPoker won PokerListing's 'Best Poker Software Overall' award and in 2022 became the world's largest online poker room.

Find out more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

Download hi-res images and artwork here

WSOP Online 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.