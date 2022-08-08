Aspen Aerogels to Participate in August Investor Conferences

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen" or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in August: (i) the 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference, (ii) the Piper Sandler Energy Transition Leaders Summit and (iii) the Seaport Global Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference / August 10, 2022 (Boston, MA)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference to be held at the Intercontinental Boston (Boston, MA), on Wednesday August 10, 2022.

The conference will feature a company presentation by Messrs. Young and Rodriguez, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. -10:25 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/aspn/2464902. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Canaccord representative.

Piper Sandler Energy Transition Leaders Summit / August 17-18, 2022 (Aspen, CO)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Piper Sandler Energy Transition Leaders Summit to be held at the St. Regis Aspen Resort (Aspen, CO), on Wednesday August 17, 2022.

Mr. Young will also participate in a Batteries and Electric Mobility Panel, scheduled for 9:00 a.m. -9:30 a.m. MT on Thursday August 18, 2022.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

Seaport Global Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference / August 23, 2022 (Virtual Event)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Seaport Global Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Tuesday August 23, 2022.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Seaport Global representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

