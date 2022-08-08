BORA holding KBW2022 "BORA NEXT" Announcing the establishment of "cross chain" to lead the global web 3.0 market

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (CEO Gyehan Song), a blockchain-based content platform operator, held a conference on 8th for BORA in the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 (hereinafter the "KBW2022"), which is the largest blockchain event in Asia.

BORA holding KBW2022 (PRNewswire)

During this conference, BORANETWORK and KakaoGames presented the business status of BORA and the future direction for the expansion of the ecosystem in partnership with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform, to the media under the theme, BORA NEXT: Expanding Across & Beyond.

Representative Kyehyun Cho of Kakao Games disclosed BORA's onboarding services that will be released in the second half of this year, including METABORA's BIRDIE SHOT, XL Games' ArcheWorld and Rising Wings' COMPETZ, along with the line-up such as a casual battle, BORA Battle (working title), a sports simulation, Baseball the BLOCK (working title) and a screen golf, Friends Screen NFT (working title).

In the event, co-representative Sangjoon Woo of METABORA announced to establish a "cross chain" environment to widen the global ecosystem of BORA and user liquidity, and has announced a partnership with Polygon as its first step.

BORA plans to expand BORA portal marketplace ecosystem with Polygon NFT compatibility, through the partnership with Polygon. Polygon will provide technical support to BORA and help onboard BORA's partners and NFT IPs to the Polygon ecosystem.

Urvit Goel, Head of Global Games Business Development at Polygon, said: "We're delighted to be working with BORA to help them expand liquidity and introduce greater composability to their gaming ecosystem. By leveraging Polygon, BORA NEXT users will benefit from low fees and fast transactions while tapping into the Ethereum network's inherent security. Polygon is committed to supporting developers in Korea and look forward to partnering with the best to growing blockchain gaming adoption globally"

Co-representative Sangjoon Woo of Metabora said "we came to establish a cross chain with global blockchain platforms to establish an environment easily accessible by users across the world," adding "we are planning to explore various ways and develop various contents by closely working with many partners to keep the ecosystem of BORA growing.

Meanwhile, BORA has opened BORA PORTAL where all contents services of BORA in game, entertainment and sports are put up in one spot and keeps developing a digital content-specialized blockchain ecosystem by attracting about 20 companies renowned in blockchain technology, game and intellectual property (IP) into the governance council.

About BORANETWORK

As a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, BORANETWORK is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.6B+ total transactions processed, 142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

BORANETWORK and KakaoGames, in partnership with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform. (PRNewswire)

