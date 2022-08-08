Important Announcement in Concord Police Shooting Tomorrow

Announcement will feature victim's mother, attorneys and Rev. William Barber

CONCORD, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Tayara, whose son Brandon Combs was shot and killed by Concord Police Department (CPD) on February 13, will join her attorneys and Repairers of the Breach president Rev. William Barber, for an important announcement tomorrow.

The announcement will be held tomorrow, August 9, at 11:00 AM in front of the federal courthouse in Charlotte, NC (401 West Trade Street). Tayara is represented by Chimeaka White ( The White Law Firm ) Harry Daniels ( The Law Offices of Harry Daniels ) and Chance Lynch ( Lynch Law ). William J. Barber II is an American Protestant minister and social activist. In addition to serving as the president and senior lecturer at Repairers of the Breach, he is also co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

Combs' death was ruled a homicide according to documents released earlier this month. Video of the incident, which the CPD still refuses to release publicly, shows Larson firing five rounds at Combs, pausing briefly to report that shots had been fired at the scene, then shooting combs again. While a CPD news release following the shooting claimed a "physical altercation" between Larson and Combs, the video shows that no physical altercation took place.

WHO

Virginia Tayara

Attorney Chimeaka White

Attorney Harry Daniels

Attorney Chance Lynch

Rev. William Barber

WHEN

11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

WHERE

In front of the Federal Courthouse

401 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC

Tuesday's news conference will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 AM.

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC