Ironclad Taps Former Twilio Executive as Chief Marketing Officer

Leslie Henthorn, former SVP of Corporate Marketing and interim CMO of Twilio, joins Ironclad to lead and grow its marketing organization

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform, today announced the hiring of Leslie Henthorn, former SVP of Corporate Marketing and Interim CMO of Twilio, as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Henthorn will focus on the company's top-line marketing strategy as the company enters its next stage of growth.

Henthorn joins the fast-growing leadership team, which has added Leyla Seka as Chief Operating Officer, Helen Wang as Chief Financial Officer, and Ambrosia Vertesi as Chief People Officer, all within the past year. In the same timeframe, Ironclad surpassed the 1 billion contracts processed mark, grew its team by nearly 80%, and was recently named a Best Workplace by Fortune Magazine .

"We have been incredibly intentional with our executive team's growth, ensuring that we consciously develop our Chief operating team in line with our overall vision, at the right moments," said Jason Boehmig, CEO and co-founder of Ironclad. "Leslie has deep expertise developing and growing successful marketing teams, and has crucial experience shepherding a business scaling from the millions to the billions. She is a world-class leader, and we are excited for her to join us as we continue on our next phase of growth."

During Henthorn's tenure at Twilio, she helped grow the marketing team from less than 50 people to more than 300, led the Partner Marketing and Campaigns teams, and eventually built and scaled its first Worldwide Field Marketing Organization. Henthorn brings more than 16 years of marketing experience to Ironclad, along with expertise in channel partnerships, operations, and GTM programs from her time at Cisco Systems.

"Contracts are really the final frontier of the business tech stack – all too often thought of as a roadblock that slows your business down. But by digitizing the entire contracting process from end to end, Ironclad is turning these challenges into opportunities and unlocking incredible growth for its customers," said Henthorn. "Between a sticky product market fit, an outstanding product, and a renowned leadership team, Ironclad is a standout leader in a historically underserved market. I'm thrilled to officially call myself a Cladiator, and am excited to join the team at this remarkable moment and continue to build on its success."

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, Staples, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. Recently named one of the Top Companies to Bet Your Career On by Business Insider, the company is a Leader on the Forrester Wave for Contract Lifecycle Management and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

