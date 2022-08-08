SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds COWN, PING, PZN, and PBFX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of COWN by TD Bank Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, COWN shareholders will receive $39.00 in cash for each share of COWN common stock owned. If you own COWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cown

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) in connection with the proposed acquisition PING by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PING shareholders will receive $28.50 in cash for each share of PING common stock owned. If you own PING shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ping

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN), in connection with the proposed merger of PZN with its operating company, Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PZN shareholders will receive $9.60 in cash for each share of common stock owned. If you own PZN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pzn

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and other violations of law by the board of directors of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PBFX by PBF Energy Inc. ("PBF Energy"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding common unit of PBFX that PBF Energy does not own will be converted into 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. Currently, PBF Energy owns approximately 47.7% of the outstanding common units of PBFX. If you own PBFX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pbfx

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law