Cybrary Unveils Next Generation Interactive, Hands-On Training Experience to Upskill Cybersecurity Professionals

New SOC Analyst Assessment delivers threat-informed training in a live lab environment to help cybersecurity professionals defend their organizations against the latest adversarial tactics and techniques

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Hat 2022 -- Cybrary , the leading training platform for cybersecurity professionals, today announced a major evolution of its offerings that includes new threat-informed and interactive training and assessment experiences designed to help teams better reduce organizational cyber risk resulting from the millions of unfilled positions in the industry.

Cybrary's new capability architecture enables cybersecurity leaders to evaluate, measure and upskill their workforce and take the guesswork out of the hiring process. Aspiring and existing cyber professionals will be able to demonstrate their skills, build confidence, or reveal gaps in knowledge and areas for improvement as they apply for new roles, onboard, and perform their jobs. Managers will be able to quickly and continuously assess prospective and current team members' capabilities to help them become productive faster by creating training plans aligned to areas of opportunity.

Cybrary Launches New SOC Analyst Assessment

At Black Hat this week, Cybrary is unveiling a beta program for the first assessment of its kind geared specifically towards SOC analysts. Cybrary's SOC Analyst Assessment is an engaging, live lab environment that simulates a typical day in the life of a SOC analyst, teaching users how to separate noise from real threats and develop the skill-based instincts necessary to best protect their organizations.

"As the cybersecurity field has evolved, so has Cybrary. By creating opportunities for individuals to build relevant skills as they enter the field and delivering immersive threat-informed training for more experienced professionals, we're taking our offerings to the next level," said Kevin Hanes, Cybrary's CEO. "Combining next-generation tools like the SOC Analyst Assessment with the 1,900+ learning activities offered within our platform today advances our mission to equip cybersecurity professionals with the skills to succeed against ever-evolving threats."

By simulating a typical day in the life of a SOC analyst and placing individuals directly in a realistic, gamified, and scenario-based lab exercise, the SOC Analyst Assessment provides real-time insights into their ability to perform essential job functions. The assessment is also mapped to major cybersecurity frameworks, including MITRE ATT&CKⓇ, NIST NICE, and CAE-CD Knowledge Units. With robust reporting capabilities, learners and managers alike will gain actionable insights that highlight strengths, weaknesses, and recommended courses for further training in Cybrary's expansive resource library.

How Cybrary is Tackling the Skills Gap Head On

The cybersecurity skill shortage is a reality that all companies, regardless of size or sector, face when trying to develop their employees' skills and protect their organizations against complex, ever-evolving cyber threats. Investing in people is key to narrowing the cybersecurity skills gap, and Cybrary remains committed to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality tools at scale to arm practitioners and organizations alike with confidence to respond to threats.

"Leveraging Cybrary's all-new training architecture, in addition to CTIG's expertise, we are developing a suite of high-fidelity experiences aligned to cybersecurity roles," said Rob Usey, Cybrary's CTO. "Our unique hands-on training and assessments will allow organizations to hire the right talent faster, pinpoint their entire team's skill gaps, and prescribe courses and activities to upskill practitioners at all experience levels every day."

Cybrary's new hands-on, scenario-driven resources, such as the SOC Analyst Assessment, are just the first of many upcoming tools that will revolutionize cybersecurity training for years to come. Organizations interested in becoming SOC Analyst Assessment beta testers are encouraged to submit a request .

The launch of Cybrary's new strategy comes on the heels of rapid growth and momentum for the company with its new $25M Series C funding round , addition of both a new CEO , executive team , and top researchers , as well as launch of the Cybrary Threat Intelligence Group (CTIG) , which tracks threat actors and vulnerabilities to ensure every training, course, and lab is relevant, timely, and communicates real-world skills.

For more information on Cybrary's next generation of hands-on training experiences or to leverage the entirety of their resource library, please visit Cybrary's Black Hat booth (#1381) from August 10-11, 2022 or visit www.cybrary.it .

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the industry-leading training platform that provides the right training at the right time to fully equip cybersecurity professionals at every stage in their careers. Cybrary's threat-informed training, advanced assessment capabilities, and certification preparation helps industry professionals build the skills and knowledge to confidently mitigate the threats their organizations face and bridge the persistent cybersecurity skills gap. Cybrary enables more than 3 million learners, from individuals to service providers and government agencies to Fortune 1000 organizations, to be ready to respond in the fight against constantly-evolving cybersecurity threats. For more information on Cybrary's offerings, visit www.cybrary.it .

