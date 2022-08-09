Horizon Media Names Roberto Alcazar EVP, Managing Partner, Executive Creative Director of 305 Worldwide

20+ year advertising industry leader to focus on expanding 305 Worldwide's footprint

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, today named Roberto Alcazar, EVP, Managing Partner, Executive Creative Director of 305 Worldwide, Horizon's culture-first creative agency. He assumes this role after two years as the Creative Director of the agency. In his new role, Alcazar will oversee the strategic vision for 305 Worldwide, delivering best-in-class work for clients, driving strategic media and creative best practices, providing innovative marketing and creative counsel to clients, and fostering a work environment that encourages proactive thinking and action. As a culture-first creative agency, 305 Worldwide, builds engaging experiences and empowers brands to harness the potential and influence of today's diverse consumers.

Roberto Alcazar and Armando Christian Pérez aka Pitbull (Photo: Horizon Media) (PRNewswire)

"In his time at 305 Worldwide, Roberto has delivered unparalleled work that speaks to his vision and the visceral feel of brands engaging with individuals. Leveraging data and expertise, Roberto creates tailored, multi-cultural campaigns that hit the mark with both relevance and resonance," said Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media. "His new role will elevate his strategic expertise and support the continued growth of 305 Worldwide."

Recognized as a leading creative force in advertising, Alcazar has delivered award-winning and globally recognized campaigns for clients including P&G, Bank One, US Bank, DIAGEO, Panasonic, Kmart, Molson Coors, General Motors, The Home Depot, General Mills, HBO, ACE Hardware, Verizon, Dish Network, Sling TV, GoGo squeeZ, Corona, The Ad Council, among others. His work has been recognized with the most important industry awards, and in 2015, The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History added his work for The Ad Council to its permanent collection of Hispanic advertising in the United States.

"In advertising content is king, but at 305 Worldwide, Roberto and I believe generation is power and culture is everything," said Armando Christian Pérez, aka Pitbull. "We're all about empowering cultures and building generations that's what excites us and ultimately defines us."

"I am incredibly honored and excited to lead the team at 305 Worldwide," said Alcazar. "We've had incredible success over the past two years, and I look forward to building upon that further by leveraging strategic opportunities and delivering desired outcomes to our clients via culturally-relevant creative campaigns with meaning, heart, and soul."

About 305 Worldwide

305 Worldwide is a culture-first creative agency whose mission is to help brands harness the power and influence of today's diverse consumers. The agency was launched by Horizon Media and Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull), the GRAMMY© Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and education advocate. 305 Worldwide has a growing roster of iconic brands from Materne North America, Constellation Brands, Sleep Number Corporation and more. The agency is headquartered in New York, with a presence in Miami. For more information, visit www.305worldwide.com

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

