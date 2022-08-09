Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Mocha, and Winter Wonderland Hard Latte Variety Packs are back

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages, home to Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee, Hard Tea, and Hard Juice has announced the 2022 re-release of limited edition seasonal favorites Pumpkin Spice Hard Latte, Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte, and Winter Wonderland Hard Latte Variety Pack.

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee Fall & Winter Seasonal Line-Up: Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Mocha, & Winter Wonderland Hard Latte Variety Pack (PRNewswire)

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee Announces Re-Release of Fall and Winter Favorites for 2022

After last year's overwhelming response to our Hard Coffee Fall and Winter Seasonal line-up, we knew that we had bring them back for 2022," said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager, Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages. "The 2022 re-release gives our fans another chance to have their favorite fall and winter coffee beverages with a 5% alc./vol. kick. Whether you are a Pumpkin Spice fanatic or looking for the perfect exchange gift for your 21+ friends around the holidays, Twelve5's Rebel has you covered."

Twelve5's Rebel Pumpkin Spice Hard Latte will be available in stores starting in August and will remain on shelf through October. Twelve5's Rebel Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte and Winter Wonderland Hard Latte Variety Pack will be on shelf starting November 1st and available while supplies last through the holiday season. You can find Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages at Grocery Stores, Liquor Stores, C-Stores, and other retail locations that sell premium malt-based alcoholic beverages. Over 45 states currently distribute Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee, Hard Tea, and Hard Juice products in 4 packs, 8 packs and large format cans. To find Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages near you, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find. 21+. Please Drink Responsibly.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company's products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.

