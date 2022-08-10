CyberRatings.org Issues 'AAA' Rating on Juniper's Cloud Network Firewall

Juniper's test results are third in a series of publications on this new technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has completed an independent test of the Juniper Cloud Network Firewall (CNFW). Juniper received the highest possible rating of 'AAA' - with Management and Reporting Capabilities, Routing and Policy Enforcement, SSL/TLS Functionality, Threat Prevention and Performance all earning 'AAA' ratings.

"Juniper's security and performance were outstanding," said Vikram Phatak , CEO of CyberRatings.org.

Threat Protection was excellent; Juniper blocked 35 out of 35 evasion techniques and 977 out of 977 exploits. The device passed all stability and reliability tests. With excellent security and performance, this product is a strong offering and should be considered by enterprises.

The CyberRatings exploit repository contains exploits that test a wide range of protocols and applications. Exploit sets for individual tests are selected based on CVSS score (how widely used is an application + what can an attacker do?), use case, and relevance to customers. For cloud network firewall, the test included modern Windows and Linux servers, web servers (e.g., Apache), SMTP, IMAP, Exchange, and DNS servers, Enterprise ERP applications (e.g., SAP), cloud containers, serverless services, and storage.

Juniper's detailed test report is the third in a series of CNFW publications from CyberRatings. As with previously published reports in this category, descriptions of how the test was performed and a scorecard are included in the test results.

More products are being added to the test before the comparative report is published in the second half of 2022. This group test is the first-ever cloud network firewall evaluation provided to the market. While the firewall market is one of the largest and most mature security technology segments, this latest evolution virtualizes this functionality to provide scalable and elastic policy enforcement in a cloud environment.

To read the CyberRatings in-depth report on the various CNFW capabilities offered by Juniper, go to CyberRatings.org.

