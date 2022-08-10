Enel X Way and HiON Announce US Strategic Partnership to Expand Availability of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Partnership facilitates easy purchase and delivery of world-class Enel X Way commercial electric vehicle charging stations to US customers.

SAN CARLOS, Calif. & SHAWNEE, Kan., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel X Way and HiON Distribution today announced a strategic partnership agreement to supply the fast-growing US market with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and accessories. Enel X Way is the leading global provider of smart EV charging solutions, including residential and commercial Level 2 and DC fast charging stations including residential and commercial Level 2 and DC fast charging stations.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Enel X Way team," said HiON CEO Jim Frank. "Our mission is to accelerate EV charging infrastructure in the United States, and that can't be done without best-in-class EV charging stations and software. Enel X Way has partnered with some of the most widely recognized vehicle brands in the world, and their technology and systems can be found throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America. The reliability of their products, coupled with their charge speed, network expansion capabilities, and future-proof engineering make them a perfect choice for commercial applications."

HiON Distribution is a new subsidiary of EV charging station implementation partner HiON Group, Inc., which has over 30 years' experience in infrastructure design and construction and is considered an expert in EV charging station planning, site identification and project management.

HiON Distribution will stock the full range of Enel X Way commercial products ranging from commercial Level 2 to Level 3 DC fast charging stations and will assist with incentive applications and logistics support. HiON Distribution will feature products from Enel X Way's JuicePump, JuicePedestal and JuiceBox Pro series. All EV charging stations are UL, cUL and Energy Star Certified and are compatible with all EV models. Durable, versatile, compact and weatherproof, Enel X Way chargers are eligible for federal-, state-, and utility-sponsored rebates and incentives.

"Building out the charging station infrastructure required to support the continued adoption of EVs in the US is critical," said Chris Baker, Head of Enel X Way North America. "We are pleased to serve partners like HiON to efficiently meet market demand and accelerate the electric transition."

The affordability and reliability of the JuiceBox Pro Level 2 charger makes it the ideal choice for multi-tenant housing looking for future-proofed daily-charging options for their residents. Meanwhile, for other commercial locations where multiple public fast chargers are needed, the JuicePump 175 kW can charge a vehicle up to 80% in under 20 minutes. The EV chargers also have app-enabled easy payment and load balancing capabilities through JuiceNet Enterprise Software, which can help businesses avoid costly energy infrastructure upgrades.

About HiON & HiON Distribution: HiON Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle charging station facilitator that develops entire infrastructure development from concept to commissioned. HiON Distribution, a subsidiary of HiON Group, Inc., is a US distributor of best-in-class Enel X Way commercial electric vehicle charging stations. For more information about HiON Distribution, please visit: www.hiondistribution.com .

About Enel X Way: Enel X Way is a global leader in smart electric vehicle charging solutions with over 380,000 charging ports worldwide, including roaming agreements. As a subsidiary of Fortune 200 renewable energy leader, the Enel Group, Enel X Way is committed to providing smart mobility solutions for drivers, businesses and partners to make driving electric simple. Enel X Way's flagship home charging station, the JuiceBox, has been named the "Best EV Charger Overall" in 2022 by CNET and Car and Driver. For more information, please follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @enelxwayna.

