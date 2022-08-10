Juice Americas Launches J+ BOOSTER 2 Portable EV Charger in the United States, Canada and Mexico

The portable J+ BOOSTER 2 EV charging station puts an end to anxiety about electric vehicle range

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Americas Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Swiss-based Juice Technology AG – the market leader in portable chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) – today announced the availability of its portable two-in-one EV charger, J+ BOOSTER 2, in the North American Market.

Portable J+ BOOSTER 2 electric vehicle charging station from Juice Americas. (PRNewswire)

J+ BOOSTER 2 enables EV owners to simply take their EV charger on the road to charge their EV from any conventional power socket-outlet. Developed in Switzerland at Juice Technology's Research and Development Center, the North American version of Juice's popular portable EV charger is now certified and available to North American consumers.

"The J+ BOOSTER 2 is like a Swiss army knife of EV charging technology and makes any concerns about vehicle range a thing of the past," said Christoph Erni, founder and CEO of Juice Technology AG. "After all, electricity is available everywhere: you just have to make it accessible."

Rugged, Safe and Reliable

Weighing in at barely 2.2 pounds (1 kg), J+ BOOSTER 2 is made from solid, military-grade aluminum. The in-cable control box is so robust that, even if run over by a tank, it still suffers no damage. The included accessories assortment offers eight NEMA-compliant adapter plugs that are easily attached via the J+ CONNECTOR, Juice's proprietary plug interface.

The patented J+ CONNECTOR is based on proven aerospace engineering and, like the J+ BOOSTER, is both spray-waterproof and dustproof. The adapter plugs are coded so that the right charging power is set to be fully automatic at the socket-outlet according to the available socket input current. The unit delivers a charging power ranging from 720 W to 9.6 kW, so users ideally need only about four to six hours to fully charge a vehicle's battery, depending on the battery pack size.

The J+ CELSIUS temperature sensor installed directly at the plug pins protects socket-outlets against overheating. The residual current device integrated into the J+ BOOSTER 2 for fault current protection eliminates the need to install any expensive DC residual current device in the home – saving users considerable extra expense.

"All these features make this charging station user-friendly at home and on the road and ensure safety every time you charge," said Michael Boehm, Managing Director of Juice Americas. "J+ BOOSTER 2 offers users all the functionality of a full-fledge wall charger with the versatility of a portable device."

Used Worldwide

Portable charging stations enable drivers to charge their electric cars wherever they park habitually for extended periods of time – during the day at the workplace, or nights at home. This compensates for the irregular spatial distribution of charging infrastructure and facilitates EV adoption. Ever wider use of portable EV chargers makes the transition to electric mobility fast, flexible and economical.

J+ BOOSTER 2, based on one of the world's top-selling portable EV chargers, has now been specially adapted for the North American power grid. It is certified by the independent testing and certification organization UL and fully meets all applicable standards.

J+ BOOSTER 2 Features and Benefits:

Socket Compatibility: The versatile J+ BOOSTER 2 charging station enables EVs to charge from any conventional household or industrial socket-outlet throughout North America . Power Input: The power input options cover all supply current variants, either 120V or 240V, and from 6 to 40 amps. NEMA Compliant: This charging device comes with eight adapters compliant with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) standards (NEMA 5-15, NEMA 6-15, NEMA 5-20, NEMA 6-20, NEMA TT-30, NEMA 14-30, NEMA 6-50, and NEMA 14-50), and all are equipped for automatic detection of socket input current. The NEMA 5-15, NEMA 6-15, NEMA 5-20, and NEMA 6-20 adapter plugs are also fitted with the J+ CELSIUS temperature monitoring system. The basic set includes the NEMA 5-15 and NEMA 14-50 adapter plugs. All other adapter plugs are available as extra accessories. Ruggedized Durability: The in-cable control box is waterproof and dustproof (to protection rating IP 67), can be used within an ambient temperature range of -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C), and is driveover-resistant to wheel loads of up to 6,600 lbs. (3 metric tons). UL Certified: All electrical devices in the United States and Canada must be safety-certified in accordance with specified national requirements. One authorized testing and certification company is Underwriters Laboratories (UL). UL tests products, components, materials and systems to determine whether they meet specific standards. J+ BOOSTER 2 has been certified by UL and bears the certification mark UL2594 for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) as well as UL2231-1 and -2 for personnel protection for EVSE in full compliance with the two international standards IEC 62196 and IEC 61851-1 and the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive.

Pricing and Availability

J+ BOOSTER 2 is available now on Amazon with pricing starting at $699. For more product information, please see https://www.jplus.world/jplus-booster.

About J+

J+ is a brand of Juice Americas Inc. headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and part of the Juice Group, the globally active Swiss producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs). J+ is actively marketed in North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It has entered the North American market with a version of the JUICE BOOSTER 2, the most popular portable EV charger in Europe, which has been specially developed for this region as the J+ BOOSTER 2. For more information, visit: https://www.jplus.world/.

Juice has entered the North American market with a version of the in Europe most popular portable wall charger Juice Booster 2 specially developed for this region – the J+ BOOSTER 2.

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to www.juice-world.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Note: Images library is available here.

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Juice

704-664-2170

ejones@avistapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Juice Technology