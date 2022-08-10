JupiterOne Announces Black Hat 2022 Presence with New CAASM Product Updates, Participation in OCSF Initiative, and Appointment of Former Splunk CEO to Board of Directors

Helps customers optimize cloud security with attack surface management

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform provider, enters Black Hat USA 2022 with a bevy of announcements, including new platform updates, participation in the Open Cyber Security Schema Framework (OCSF) industry initiative, and the addition of former Splunk CEO Doug Merritt to the JupiterOne board of directors.

The JupiterOne team kicks off its participation at Black Hat USA 2022 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center at booth #1728. There, attendees can catch a demo of the company's CAASM platform and see its updated look and feel, which aligns with its new visual branding and improves the user experience. The updates also include functionality such as new product navigation, an updated graph engine for faster data visualizations, and the ability to take action on alerts straight from the platform's Search homepage, accelerating key workflows that allow users to save valuable time.

JupiterOne also rolled out new API integrations with industry-leading tools for Mobile Device Management (MDM), Cloud Security, DevOps, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), and Container Orchestration, making it easier for users to streamline their technology stack into a centralized, integrated solution.

JupiterOne Participates in Open-Source Initiative Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF)

Today's security teams are taxed with time-consuming and resource-intensive normalization workflows required to unify data from the different tools they rely upon, significantly delaying their ability to leverage that data to detect and investigate security threats. The Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) project was conceived and initiated by AWS and Splunk, building upon the ICD Schema work done at Symantec, a division of Broadcom. OCSF includes contributions from 15 additional initial cybersecurity and technology organizations, including JupiterOne. The industry is working together to unburden security teams of the work required to collect and normalize data. OCSF adoption will enable security teams to focus on analyzing data, identifying threats and defending their organizations from cyberattacks. OCSF is an open standard that can be adopted for any environment, application, or solution that fits with existing security standards and processes. By creating a simplified, vendor-agnostic taxonomy, OCSF will help security teams realize better, faster data ingestion and analysis without the time-consuming, up-front normalization tasks.

Former Splunk CEO Doug Merritt Joins JupiterOne Board of Directors

Rounding up the announcements is the appointment of Doug Merrit to the JupiterOne board of directors. Most recently, Merritt served as Splunk's President and CEO, leading significant shifts in the company's technology roadmap, financial model, and go-to-market approach – dramatically increasing Splunk's market capitalization. Splunk's grew from the equivalent of $100m in ARR in May of 2014 to nearly $3 billion in ARR in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Since its founding, JupiterOne has attracted board members and advisors who reflect the diversity of perspectives across the security industry. Merrit joins the board alongside other industry leaders such as Latha Maripuri, CISO of Uber, and Enrique Salem, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures.

Quotes

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"JupiterOne delivers value to our customers by helping them unify existing security investments for much stronger ROI, automate cloud security postures, and reduce their cyber risk and security program costs. We continue to invest in innovative platform capabilities, new partnerships, and collaborations with some of the best names in the industry."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company providing visibility and security for your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected.

