OtterBox Flips and Folds with New Samsung's Foldable Devices

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox has cases that are built to move and groove with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 devices. OtterBox cases offer protection from everyday drops and bumps to keep new devices looking good.

"Protective OtterBox cases are designed to meet the demand of safeguarding new devices and accommodating groundbreaking features," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "With the innovative design of new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, we've created a design that highlight the products ability to open and close while maintaining the same level of protection you have come to expect and love from OtterBox."

Symmetry Series Flex for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 is a slim protective case that allows you to express yourself, so you get all the style with none of the bulk. Available in a variety of fun colors, Symmetry Series Flex sports a thin profile to slip easily into tight pockets. Plus, the hinge protector adds an extra layer of armor when folded or open.

Thin Flex Series is an ultra-slim, resilient OtterBox case that protects your phone from drops and scrapes. With our slimmest profile, Thin Flex Series won't compromise the elegance of your foldable device. Thin Flex is engineered with anti-yellowing protection to give you confidence your case will stay clear over time.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex and Thin Flex Series are coming soon for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 on otterbox.com. Also be sure to pick up a wall or car charger and USB-C cable for fast charging your new device.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Symmetry Series Flex and Thin Flex are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

