Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American", or the "Company") today reported its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2022. Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 514.9 million ounces of silver and 3.6 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 838.6 million ounces of silver and 8.1 million ounces of gold. In addition, inferred mineral resources total 507.7 million ounces of silver and 5.7 million ounces of gold.

"We successfully replaced 11 million ounces of silver mineral reserves and 96.1 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves at our producing mines over the past 12 months. Most of our exploration drilling was focused on near-mine exploration at La Colorada, Huaron and Timmins and produced positive results. Most notably, 7.3 million ounces of silver mineral reserves were added at La Colorada, more than replacing the 6.7 million ounces mined," said Christopher Emerson, Pan American's Vice President of Business Development and Geology. "Gold and silver mineral reserves were impacted by the reclassification of mineral reserves to mineral resources at the Dolores underground mine and considering the localized overestimation of the contained ounces within Phase 9B, which offset reserve gains at La Arena, Shahuindo and Timmins."

Mr. Emerson added: "We continue to add mineral resources at our silver operations, with an increase of 20.7 million silver ounces in measured and indicated mineral resources and an increase of 47.3 million silver ounces in inferred mineral resources over the past year, largely attributed to gains at Huaron and La Colorada."

This news release does not provide an update to the mineral resource estimate for the La Colorada Skarn. Pan American plans to provide that update in the third quarter of 2022.

Summary of Pan American's total mineral reserves and resources, as at June 30, 2022 (1,2,3)



Tonnes (Mt) Ag (g/t) Contained

Ag (Moz) Au (g/t) Contained

Au (Moz) Proven Reserves 115.7 60 174.5 0.61 2.0 Probable Reserves 112.3 124 340.4 0.48 1.6 Proven and Probable Reserves 228.0 91 514.9 0.54 3.6 Measured Resources 203.4 89 128.0 0.39 2.3 Indicated Resources 751.8 118 710.6 0.30 5.8 Measured and Indicated Resources 955.2 113 838.6 0.32 8.1 Inferred Resources 404.0 51 507.7 0.73 5.7







(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022".

(2) Please refer to the complete mineral reserve and resource table at the end of this news release for more information.

(3) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each element are with respect to those mines that produce the element.

Summary of Pan American's total mineral reserves and resources, as at June 30, 2021 (1,2)



Tonnes (Mt) Ag (g/t) Contained

Ag (Moz) Au (g/t) Contained

Au (Moz) Proven Reserve 122.0 60 180.4 0.63 2.3 Probable Reserves 121.2 117 348.9 0.54 1.9 Proven and Probable Reserves 243.2 89 529.3 0.58 4.2 Measured Resources 219.5 68 121.0 0.36 2.3 Indicated Resources 771.0 111 696.9 0.31 6.0 Measured and Indicated Resources 990.5 101 817.9 0.31 8.3 Inferred Resources 417.3 47 460.4 0.70 5.8







(1) See the news release dated August 10, 2021 for the metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2021, and for the complete mineral reserve and resource tables.

(2) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each element are with respect to those mines that produce the element.

Reserve and resource highlights for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 :

At La Colorada , we added 7.3 million ounces of silver mineral reserves, replacing 108% of mined production. In addition, 42.8 million ounces of silver were added to inferred mineral resources, with infill drilling recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels.

At Huaron, we added 7.0 million ounces of silver mineral reserves, replacing 165% of mined production. Net mineral reserves have increased for a second consecutive year, and exploration drilling has successfully expanded the southeastern portion of the deposit.

At La Arena, we added 55.8 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves, replacing 46% of mined production and extending mine life by an additional six months. Exploration drilling has increased mineral reserves for the past three years, and drilling on the northwest portion of the open pit has identified mineralization extending at shallow depths from the current pit. This zone remains open and will be targeted for further exploration in 2022.

At Shahuindo, we added 161 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves, replacing 81% of mined production. Infill drilling has increased model confidence with a focus on defining high grade structures in the northwest portion of the pit.

At Timmins , we added 36.9 thousand ounces of gold mineral reserves, replacing 26% of mined production. In addition, exploration drilling has successfully defined 53 thousand ounces of new gold inferred mineral resources at the SW144 zone in the Timmins west mine.

A detailed summary of the silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022 is provided in the following tables.

Pan American Mineral Reserves as at June 30, 2022 (1,2)

Property Location Classification Tonnes (Mt) Ag (g/t) Contained

Ag (Moz) Au (g/t) Contained

Au (koz) Silver Segment













Huaron Peru Proven 7.0 169 38.1 -- -- Probable 3.9 167 21.1 -- -- Morococha (92.3%) (3) Peru Proven 3.3 156 16.6 -- -- Probable 3.3 158 16.6 -- -- La Colorada Mexico Proven 3.8 340 41.5 0.23 27.5 Probable 6.2 303 59.9 0.18 36.0 Manantial Espejo Argentina Proven 0.3 250 2.4 2.35 22.8 Probable 0.1 246 0.9 3.06 10.8 San Vicente (95%) (3) Bolivia Proven 1.1 314 10.8 -- -- Probable 0.6 289 5.2 -- -- Joaquin Argentina Proven 0.1 401 1.6 0.24 1.0 Probable 0.0 575 0.6 0.31 0.3 Escobal Guatemala Proven 2.5 486 39.5 0.42 34.2 Probable 22.1 316 225.0 0.34 243.8 Total Silver Segment(4)



54.3 275 479.7 0.33 376.3 Gold Segment













La Arena Peru Proven 20.5 -- -- 0.38 251.4 Probable 21.8 -- -- 0.27 191.8 Dolores Mexico Proven 12.9 21 8.6 0.57 235.4 Probable 4.1 18 2.4 0.60 77.7 Shahuindo Peru Proven 58.9 8 15.3 0.51 971.3 Probable 45.3 6 8.8 0.41 604.2 Timmins Canada Proven 5.3 -- -- 2.89 491.0 Probable 4.9 -- -- 2.74 432.5 Total Gold Segment(4)



173.6 9 35.1 0.58 3,255.2 Total Gold and Silver

Segments(4)

Proven +

Probable 228.0 91 514.9 0.54 3,631.5







(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022".

(2) Mineral reserve estimates were prepared under the supervision of, or were reviewed by, Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin G. Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom are Qualified Persons as that term is defined in NI 43-101.

(3) This information represents the portion of mineral reserves attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.

(4) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each element are with respect to those mines that produce the element.

Pan American Silver Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2022 (1,2)

Property Location Classification Tonnes (Mt) Ag (g/t) Contained

Ag (Moz) Au (g/t) Contained

Au (koz) Silver Segment Huaron Peru Measured 2.1 163 10.9 -- -- Indicated 2.4 166 12.7 -- -- Morococha

(92.3%) (3) Peru Measured 0.6 130 2.7 -- -- Indicated 0.7 124 3.0 -- -- La Colorada Mexico Measured 1.9 216 13.0 0.14 8.2 Indicated 3.4 191 20.8 0.17 18.0 Manantial

Espejo Argentina Measured 0.2 158 1.1 1.79 11.9 Indicated 0.7 264 5.8 2.94 63.9 Joaquin Measured 0.1 349 1.3 0.29 1.0 Indicated 0.4 329 4.2 0.26 3.3 San Vicente

(95%) (3) Bolivia Measured 0.9 191 5.7 -- -- Indicated 0.3 188 2.1 -- -- Navidad Argentina Measured 15.4 137 67.8 -- -- Indicated 139.8 126 564.5 -- -- Escobal Guatemala Measured 2.3 251 18.6 0.23 16.7 Indicated 14.2 201 91.6 0.20 93.0 Total Silver Segment(4) 185.4 138 825.7 0.29 216.2 Gold Segment Dolores Mexico Measured 2.1 30 2.1 0.53 36.5 Indicated 0.8 57 1.5 1.13 29.7 La Bolsa Mexico Measured 10.8 10 3.5 0.70 242.8 Indicated 10.6 8 2.7 0.54 184.3 Pico Machay Peru Measured 4.7 -- -- 0.91 137.5 Indicated 5.9 -- -- 0.67 127.1 La Arena Peru Measured 0.8 -- -- 0.16 4.0 Indicated 2.1 -- -- 0.17 11.9 Shahuindo Peru Measured 8.3 5 1.3 0.29 76.7 Indicated 13.2 4 1.8 0.23 98.1 Timmins Canada Measured 3.4 -- -- 3.32 357.6 Indicated 4.5 -- -- 3.08 449.6 La Arena II Peru Measured 148.9 -- -- 0.25 1209.7 Indicated 547.5 -- -- 0.23 4070.0 Whitney (82.8%) (3) Canada Measured 0.8 -- -- 7.02 180.7 Indicated 1.9 -- -- 6.77 406.3 Gold River Canada Indicated 0.7 -- -- 5.29 117.4 Marlhill Canada Indicated 0.4 -- -- 4.52 57.4 Vogel Canada Indicated 2.2 -- -- 1.75 125.0 Total Gold

Segment(4) 769.7 9 12.9 0.32 7,922.2 Total Gold and Silver

Segments (4) Measured +

Indicated 955.2 113 838.6 0.32 8,138.4







(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022".

(2) Mineral resource estimates were prepared under the supervision of, or were reviewed by, Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development, and Geology and Martin G. Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom are Qualified Persons as that term is defined in NI 43-101.

(3) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.

(4) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each element are with respect to those mines that produce the element.

Pan American Inferred Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2022 (1,2)

Property Location Classification Tonnes (Mt) Ag (g/t) Contained

Ag (Moz) Au (g/t) Contained

Au (koz) Silver Segment Huaron Peru Inferred 7.2 155 36.1 -- -- Morococha

(92.3%) (3) Peru Inferred 5.2 143 24.0 -- -- La Colorada Mexico Inferred 14.9 195 93.9 0.20 98.4 La Colorada

skarn Mexico Inferred 100.4 44 141.0 -- -- Manantial

Espejo Argentina Inferred 0.5 180 3.1 1.71 29.4 San Vicente

(95%) (3) Bolivia Inferred 2.9 249 23.3 -- -- Navidad Argentina Inferred 45.9 81 119.4 -- -- Joaquin Argentina Inferred 0.2 282 1.6 0.23 1.3 Escobal Guatemala Inferred 1.9 180 10.7 0.90 53.7 Total Silver Segment(4) 179.2 79 453.2 0.32 182.7 Gold Segment Dolores Mexico Inferred 2.5 29 2.4 0.92 74.4 La Bolsa Mexico Inferred 13.7 8 3.3 0.51 224.6 Pico Machay Peru Inferred 23.9 -- -- 0.58 445.7 La Arena Peru Inferred 6.0 -- -- 0.22 42.3 Shahuindo Peru Inferred 14.6 8 3.7 0.41 194.5 Shahuindo

Sulphide Peru Inferred 97.4 14 45.1 0.74 2323.3 Timmins Canada Inferred 4.4 -- -- 3.11 436.5 La Arena II Peru Inferred 54.7 -- -- 0.23 413.2 Whitney

(82.8 %) (3) Canada Inferred 0.8 -- -- 5.34 141.4 Gold River Canada Inferred 5.3 -- -- 6.06 1027.4 Vogel Canada Inferred 1.5 -- -- 3.60 168.8 Total Gold Segment(4) 224.8 13 54.5 0.76 5,492.2 Total Gold and Silver

Segments (4) Inferred 404.0 51 507.7 0.73 5,674.9







(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as of June 30, 2022".

(2) Mineral resource estimates were prepared under the supervision of, or were reviewed by, Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin G. Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom are Qualified Persons as that term is defined in NI 43-101.

(3) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.

(4) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each element are with respect to those mines that produce the element.

Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2022

Mine Category Ag US$/oz Au US$/oz Cu US$/t Pb US$/t Zn US$/t Huaron All categories 19.00 1,300 7,000 2,000 2,600 Morococha All categories 19.00 1,300 7,000 2,000 2,600 La Colorada All categories 19.00 1,300 7,000 2,000 2,600 La Colorada

skarn Inferred

Resource 18.50

6,500 2,200 2,600 Dolores Reserves 19.00 1,600





Resources 22.00 1,700





La Bolsa All categories 14.00 825





Manantial

Espejo Reserves 19.00 1,500





Resources 22.00 1,700





San Vicente All categories 19.00 1,300 7,000 2,000 2,600 Navidad All categories 12.52



1,100

Pico Machay All categories

700





Joaquin Reserves 19.00 1,500





Resources 22.00 1,700





Escobal All categories 20.00 1,300

2,204 2,424 Shahuindo Reserves 19.00 1,500





Resources 22.00 1,700





Shahuindo

Sulphide Inferred Resource 15.00 1,400





La Arena Reserves 19.00 1,500





Resources 22.00 1,700





La Arena II All categories

1,500 8,816



Timmins All categories

1,500





Whitney Resources

1,200





Gold River All categories

1,200





Marlhill All categories

1,125





Vogel Inside pit

1,150





Below pit

1,150







General Notes with Respect to Technical Information

Mineral reserves and mineral resources are as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

Pan American reports mineral resources and mineral reserves separately. Reported mineral resources do not include amounts identified as mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have no demonstrated economic viability.

Pan American does not expect these mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates to be materially affected by metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, taxation, socio-economic, political, and marketing or other relevant issues.

The Company has undertaken a verification process with respect to the data disclosed in this news release. The mineral resource and mineral reserves databases compiling drilling and, in some cases, sampling, have been accumulated at each of Pan American mine sites by the qualified staff. Samples are analyzed at a variety of laboratories, including by in-house staff at the mine (San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, La Colorada), mine laboratories operated by third party independent commercial labs (Huaron, Morococha), and commercial laboratories off-site (Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins, Dolores). All the assay data used in the resource evaluation provided by each of the mines has been subjected to the industry standard quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program including the submission of certified standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. The results are reviewed on a monthly basis by management. In general, the assay analytical technique for silver, lead, zinc and copper is acid digestion with either ICP or atomic absorption finish. The analytical technique for gold uses fire assay and a atomic absorption (AA) finish. A gravimetric finish would be used if the gold assay exceeds >10 g/t. The results of the QA/QC samples submitted for the resource databases demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision. The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of this mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. Pan American is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.

See the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022, available at www.sedar.com for further information on the Company's material mineral properties, including detailed information concerning associated QA/QC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's mineral reserves and mineral resources.

Quantities and grades of contained metal are shown before metallurgical recoveries.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM., Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, who are each Qualified Persons for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Pan American Silver Corp is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com .

For more information contact:

Siren Fisekci

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Ph: 604-806-3191

Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the disclosure of estimated mineral reserve and mineral resource information; the expectation of the Company to provide an update relating to the La Colorada skarn mineral resources, and the timing and results of any such update; estimated mine life and any anticipated changes related thereto; the extent of, and success related to any future exploration or development programs, including with respect to the La Colorada skarn; estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources;; expectations that metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, political, marketing or other issues will not materially affect estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the accuracy of our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries are as anticipated; prices for silver, gold, and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws; and that the COVID-19 pandemic, or other pandemics, do not materially impact underlying assumptions used in estimating mineral reserves and mineral resources, such as prices, the costs and availability of necessary labour, energy, supplies, materials and services, and exchange rates, among other things. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Peruvian sol, Mexican peso, Argentine peso and Bolivian boliviano versus the U.S. dollar); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; legal restrictions relating to mining, including in Chubut, Argentina, and in Guatemala; risks relating to expropriation; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in the Company's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding References to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum classification system. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and reserve and resource information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms "measured resources," "indicated resources" and "inferred resources." U.S. investors are advised that, while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the SEC does not recognize them. The requirements of NI 43-101 for the identification of "reserves" are also not the same as those of the SEC, and reserves reported by Pan American in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of a "measured resource" or "indicated resource" will ever be converted into a "reserve." U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "inferred resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimated "inferred resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. In addition, disclosure of "contained ounces" in a mineral resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations. However, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth in this news release may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. Under the SEC Modernization Rules, the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants included in Industry Guide 7 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, will be rescinded and replaced with disclosure requirements in subpart 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. Following the transition period, as a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system (the "MJDS"), Pan American is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101. If Pan American ceases to be a foreign private issuer or loses its eligibility to file its annual report on Form 40-F pursuant to the MJDS, then Pan American will be subject to the SEC Modernization Rules, which differ from the requirements of NI 43-101.

As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding standards under NI 43-101. While the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", U.S. investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that Pan American reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exist. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to the standards under NI 43-101, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that Pan American may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had Pan American prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

