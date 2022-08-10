R.S. Hughes Selects Infor CloudSuite Distribution to Help Fuel Business Growth and Maintain its Competitive Advantage

Leading distributor of industrial supplies and equipment also will leverage Infor cloud solution to improve customer service

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., a leading North American distributor of industrial supplies and equipment, has selected Infor CloudSuite Distribution to help fuel business growth and maintain its competitive advantage.

R.S. Hughes – which provides a wide array of adhesives, abrasives, electrical, static control, tapes, labeling and safety products to manufacturers in the aerospace, electronics, medical, safety and transportation industries – also will leverage Infor's cloud solutions to continue to improve customer service.

"We are extending our strategic relationship with Infor, which will help us stay current and provide a platform for growth while improving our customers' experiences," said Mike Page, chief marketing officer and chief technology officer at R.S. Hughes, which has 50+ warehouse sites in the United States and Mexico serving 60,000 customers.

With Infor's CloudSuite Distribution ERP (enterprise resource planning) system, the company will have continuous access to the latest industry-specific capabilities, which will enable it to grow top-line revenues and differentiate its product and service offerings from competitors.

According to Page, R.S. Hughes also expects to realize numerous workflow process improvements, which will help reduce costs and the amount of time employees need to place and process customer orders. This and other operational efficiencies will help R.S. Hughes' workforce focus more time on mission-critical and strategic initiatives, he said.

About R.S. Hughes Co.

Founded in 1954, R.S. Hughes Co. Inc. is a dynamic, North American distributor of industrial supplies. With 50+ warehouse sites in the United States and Mexico, we maintain an extensive inventory of adhesives, abrasives, electrical, static control, tapes, labeling and safety products. We are proud to represent products from leading manufacturing companies, including 3M, Henkel Loctite, General Electric, Brady, Kimberly Clark, Ansell Edmont and many others. We specialize in sales and service solutions to manufacturing companies in both OEM and MRO applications. For more information about R.S. Hughes, please visit www.rshughes.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

