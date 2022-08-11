89% of U.S. adults agree having dental insurance provides peace of mind according to Delta Dental study

89% of U.S. adults agree having dental insurance provides peace of mind according to Delta Dental study

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental insurance continues to support optimal health as highlighted in the recently released 2022 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report, a nationwide analysis of consumer opinions and behaviors relating to oral health. Findings from the Delta Dental-commissioned research of U.S. adults and parents of children ages 12 and younger also inform how adults who have dental insurance recognize the emotional and financial benefits that come with having dental coverage. A few highlights from this year's report include:

Source: Delta Dental-commissioned research in the 2022 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report. (PRNewswire)

Advantages of dental insurance extend beyond encouraging better oral health

Almost 9 in 10 (89%) adults agree that having dental coverage:

Among those insured, nearly all adults recognize that their dental insurance saves them money (94%) and is well worth the cost (91%).

Inner calm during the uncertainty of the pandemic

The survey finds that most adults (81%) and parents (88%) concur that having dental insurance during the pandemic has provided them peace of mind.





In fact, adults (68%) and parents (72%) appreciated having dental insurance more than ever during the pandemic.





The research also indicates that, due in part to the pandemic, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) parents with a child not currently covered by dental insurance will secure dental coverage in 2022.

"Our survey illuminates the vast emotional and financial benefits most adults and parents across the United States associate with having dental insurance," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Delta Dental continues to partner with oral health professionals and the public in our development of enhanced dental plans focused on person-centered care. The innovative plans are based on a person's health needs and provide the extra care to enrich overall health and quality of life."

To read the full 2022 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report and learn more about the report's methodology and findings, click here.

About the research

The 2022 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report is based upon Delta Dental-commissioned research conducted between January 19 and January 28, 2022, by Material Holdings, LLC, a global insights and strategy consultancy. The research used an email invitation and online surveys to two audiences recruited through an opt-in panel of 1,172 parents of children ages 12 and younger and 1,027 nationally representative Americans ages 18+.

Quotas were set to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. population of adults and parents with children ages 12 and younger. The report has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

Follow us on Twitter @DeltaDental and Facebook: Delta Dental Plans Association

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 85 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 154,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.8 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

Delta Dental Logo (PRNewsFoto/Delta Dental Plans Association) (PRNewsfoto/Delta Dental Plans Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association