AXCELIS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Axcelis (PRNewswire)

The D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit taking place Monday, August 22, 2022 and Tuesday, August 23, 2022 . Axcelis management will host one-on-one and small group meetings on Tuesday, August 23rd with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a D.A. Davidson representative.





The Needham Virtual 3rd Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference, taking place Thursday, August 25, 2022 . Axcelis management will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Needham representative.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (NASDAQ: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.