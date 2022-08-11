Bruker Arxspan Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Accelerate Scientific Workflows and Outcomes Using Tetra Data

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that Bruker Arxspan, a leading provider of a cloud-based, enterprise informatics suite, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) so that customers can utilize Tetra Data to create new workflows easily and extract maximum value from their scientific data.

(PRNewsfoto/TetraScience) (PRNewswire)

We are pleased to partner with TetraScience to bring even more productivity, collaboration, and speed to customers.

"We are delighted to partner with Arxspan, whose informatics Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) software centralizes and tracks data and experimental processes in one system," said Alan Millar, Ph.D., Vice President, TPN. "Through our partnership, we can accelerate customer outcomes using Tetra Data to create data liquidity in laboratory workflows and improve scientific insights in chemical and biological experiments."

Arxspan provides modules for ELN, Chemical and Biological Registration, Inventory, and Assay Data Management, with system-wide search and reporting functionality. In addition to increasing productivity, Arxspan is 21 CFR Part 11 compliant and is designed to support secure data sharing between customers and their Contract Research Organizations (CROs). By utilizing Tetra Data, which is compliant, actionable, and engineered to include raw and primary scientific data, Arxspan customers can dramatically increase the scope and outcomes of their research and outsourced partnerships.

"Arxspan is known in the industry as an 'Instant ELN' because it can be deployed so quickly," said Peter Rosati, Vice President at Bruker BioSpin Arxspan Software Systems. "Our customers rely on us for secure, centralized data. We are pleased to partner with TetraScience to bring even more productivity, collaboration, and speed to their research."

"The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is a one-of-a-kind, purpose-built industry data cloud optimized to accelerate and improve scientific outcomes. We're closely collaborating with the world's most innovative biopharma companies, scientific vendors, and leading technology companies to fundamentally transform customer outcomes," said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "By joining the Tetra Partner Network, Arxspan helps the life sciences industry accelerate discoveries that can help improve lives."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Arxspan

Arxspan LLC was founded in 2011 to deliver cloud-based scientific informatics tools to customers around the globe. That same year, Arxspan's multi-tenant cloud Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) was released to customers in the academia and biotech market place. The ELN was launched with an enterprise-level feature set designed to support small biotech start-ups as well as global pharma. Arxspan released the integrated Registration module in 2013 in collaboration with multiple customers. In 2017, Arxspan released the Workflow module to enable close coordination of compound/biologic request and fulfillment between companies and their external collaborators.

Media Contacts

Bill Hobbib

Chief Marketing Officer, TetraScience

(617) 306-7391

pr@tetrascience.com

Bruker Arxspan Joins the Tetra Partner Network (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TETRASCIENCE