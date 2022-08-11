THE GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES BRINGS THE WORLD'S BEST RUNNERS TO NORWAY

6TH AUGUST 2022, 11am start, 25 km, 1,700 m elevation gain

STRANDA, NORWAY

The Golden Trail World Series went to a Nordic country for the first time in its history! This weekend, the Stranda Fjord Trail Race was the 3rd leg of the world trail cup. A physically and technically demanding race that attracted the world's best athletes to Scandinavia for the event.



"Shine a spotlight on trail running in Norway"

Anders Kjaerevik (Salomon team, Norway) was really looking forward to this Norwegian. He lives a few hours from Stranda. For him, the arrival of GTWS in his country is a real opportunity for local trail running and its development. "It's fantastic! When I heard that there was going to be a race in Norway, I couldn't believe it. Trail running isn't very popular here. Sport is really focused on cross-country skiing. But we have some very good runners. Just look at Stian Angermund (winner of the 2021 GTWS). But few of them will race against the best European runners because logistics are complicated and they don't have time to manage all the travel arrangements. I think having an event like this with the best runners attending will help shine a spotlight on trail running and help it grow here. I hope that the Golden Trail series will stay here a few years, especially seeing as we have the perfect terrain for the races! "

Jonathan Albon (The North Face team, GB) agrees. He moved to Norway 7 years ago and won the race thanks in particular to his perfect knowledge of the terrain. "I decided to enter the race a week before. I thought I couldn't miss the one time the best runners were coming to Norway. It was fun to see them here even if different qualities are required because the trails are very technical. It showcases trail running here and that's great."

20 nationalities in the top 50!

Looking at the top 50 women and men who crossed the finish line, there are 20 different nationalities, proof that the Golden Trail Series is achieving one of its key objectives: bring the world's best athletes together for each leg. There are European runners of course, as well as athletes from the Untied States, Mexico, Columbia, Morocco, Australia and New Zealand. The final in Madeira may be even more international as other athletes, from Africa for example, could qualify. "I think it's because the Golden Trail Series has found the right compromise that all athletes like, avoiding lots of series and lowering the standard," Anders Kjaerevik explains. "It's excellent and that's why so many athletes want to take part. "

Next stop: Switzerland

We've barely time to enjoy victories for Jonathan Albon and Sophia Laukli (Salomon team, USA) in Stranda before the Golden Trail World Series heads to the next leg in Switzerland: Sierre-Zinal. This 4th leg will take place on 13th August.

Results

Men

JONATHAN ALBON (GBR – THE NORTH FACE): 02:24:02 MANUEL MERILLAS (ESP – SCARPA): 02:26:45 BART PRZEDWOJEWSKI (POL – SALOMON): 02:26:59 FRÉDÉRIC TRANCHAND (FRA – SCOTT): 02:27:40 DAVIDE MAGNINI (ITA – SALOMON): 02:29:48

Women

SOPHIA LAUKLI ( USA – SALOMON): 02:57:36 ÉLISE PONCET (FRA – SIDAS X MATRYX): 03:00:13 EMELIE FORSBERG (SWE – NNORMAL): 03:01:34 BLANDINE L'HIRONDEL (FRA – EVADICT): 03:01:50 SARA ALONSO (ESP – SALOMON): 03:03:52

All the 2022 Stranda Fjord Trail Race listings are here:

https://live.eqtiming.com/58214#result:216250-1-1165745-1-1-

Find the Golden Trail World Series 2022 general ranking here: https://goldentrailseries.com/series/gtws.htm

