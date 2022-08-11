Hope Orthopedics of Oregon Expands Foot/Ankle Service with Dr. Justin Brohard

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Orthopedics of Oregon has announced the addition of fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Justin Brohard to their Salem, Oregon clinic, located at 1600 State Street. Dr. Brohard specializes in complex reconstruction and trauma of the foot and ankle. He will be starting September 1, 2022.

Hope Orthopedics of Oregon (PRNewsfoto/Hope Orthopedics of Oregon) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Brohard's passion for complex surgical care involves trauma, lower extremity deformity, and complex hindfoot reconstruction. He comes to Hope Orthopedics after completing an orthopedic foot and ankle fellowship at the University of Washington, Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Dr. Brohard completed his orthopedic residency at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and obtained his medical degree from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, CA. He received his undergraduate degree from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois where he graduated with honors.

Hope Orthopedics CEO, Lorissa Addabbo noted, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Brohard join Hope. His excitement about the community and commitment to providing excellent care are a welcome addition to our team."

Dr. Brohard grew up in Illinois but fell in love with Oregon during his teaching fellowship at the The College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific. He is looking forward to settling into the Salem community and building his practice. To learn more about Justin Brohard, DO please call (503) 540-6300.

About Hope Orthopedics of Oregon :

Hope Orthopedics of Oregon is a full-service orthopedic practice devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, providing general orthopedic and sports medicine, as well as hand therapy and physical therapy. For more information visit www.HopeOrthopedics.com.

Justin Brohard, DO (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hope Orthopedics of Oregon