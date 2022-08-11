Newly appointed leaders bring decades of expertise in scaling high-growth technology companies, promoting brand awareness and driving sales

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazoo + WorkTango , the only Employee Experience Platform that enables meaningful recognition and rewards, supports alignment through goal setting and feedback, and offers actionable insights through employee surveys, today announced the appointment of three key executive hires to support the rapidly growing business and lead the company in its next evolution of its growth journey.

Kazoo + WorkTango (PRNewswire)

Kazoo + WorkTango Hire Former Amazon, Dell and LogicMonitor Leaders to Support Expansion and Accelerated Growth

Lindsey Fine joins as Senior Vice President of Sales, Merrily McGugan as Vice President of Brand & Communications, and David Sin as Vice President of Demand Generation & Growth. Fine, McGugan, and Sin bring decades of experience driving business strategy and growth, converting leads into sales, and creating a robust employee experience for some of the world's largest brands.

Fine has spent more than 15 years in the B2B SaaS space. Prior to joining Kazoo + WorkTango, she worked in both inside and outside sales, business development, and team development for companies including Salesforce, Meta, Dropbox, and Amazon. Lindsey will lead Kazoo + WorkTango's sales team to bring the combined platform to the market.

"My expertise lies in increasing sales and improving revenue performance while simultaneously building strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders," said Fine. "Kazoo + WorkTango is the clear leader in employee experience technology that is making work better for both employees and their managers and people leaders. I'm looking forward to further growing Kazoo + WorkTango's customer base so more companies can engage and inspire top talent with our platform."

McGugan joins Kazoo + WorkTango from LogicMonitor, where she built the global brand and communications team from the ground up, led the communications strategy and execution for three corporate acquisitions, and co-led two brand refreshes. She has extensive experience working with high-growth companies and award-winning software platforms. In her new role, Merrily will focus on building out the joint Kazoo + WorkTango brand to create connections with prospects and customers.

"As a previous customer of Kazoo + WorkTango, I know firsthand the value an employee experience platform brings to companies and the impact it has on employee engagement at a time when we need it the most," said McGugan. "I've lived the company's vision to make work a place where all employees can thrive and grow, and I'm thrilled to be here to help the market understand that our platform truly makes (work) lives better."

Sin joins Kazoo + WorkTango from Orchatect, where he oversaw demand generation and operations. Previously, Sin spent over 2 decades strategizing and executing integrated marketing and demand generation plans for mid-size and enterprise organizations, including 13 years at Dell. As Vice President of Demand Generation & Growth at Kazoo + WorkTango, David will be responsible for driving growth using his analytical and results-oriented mindset to develop and cultivate long-term customer relationships.

"With our fast-growing team and enhancements to the platform on the horizon, Kazoo + WorkTango continues to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing HR teams and business leaders by providing technology that positively impacts employees everywhere," said Sin. "I'm excited to join the team and help take this company to the next level."

Fine, McGugan, and Sin's appointments demonstrate the company's rapid growth since the two platforms joined forces in April . Kazoo + WorkTango is committed to delivering a reinvigorated platform on their mission to help customers put their people first, and these new leaders will help deliver on that promise.

To learn more about Kazoo + WorkTango, please visit: www.kazoohr.com.

About Kazoo + WorkTango

Kazoo + WorkTango revolutionizes how the world's most forward-thinking companies engage and inspire their people. Kazoo + WorkTango offers the only Employee Experience Platform that enables meaningful recognition and rewards, supports alignment through goal setting and feedback, and offers actionable insights through employee surveys. Kazoo + WorkTango is built for the workplace we all want to be a part of – where priorities become clear, achievements are celebrated, and employees have a voice. Learn more at kazoohr.com.

