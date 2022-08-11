North Park University Launches Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing Program

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) in Chicago is launching a new graduate degree program for students and career changers – a Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing designed for students with a bachelor's degree in a non-nursing field. The program will prepare students with the knowledge and skills they need to provide safe, competent, and compassionate care to patients.

"This new program is a perfect example of North Park University's ability to capitalize on our historic strength in nursing and health sciences education," said North Park University President Mary K. Surridge. "We are building new capacity to educate and equip more and more highly skilled and ethical professionals to positively impact the city of Chicago and beyond.'

Students in the five-semester program will complete clinical rotations that align with their coursework and prepare them to enter the field with skill and confidence. All clinical rotations are held in hospitals and community sites recognized for nursing excellence including Swedish Hospital, NorthShore University HealthSystem, Lurie Children's Hospital, Lawndale Community Health Center, and others.

After completing the degree requirements through North Park's Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program graduates will be qualified to apply for the professional nurse licensing examination, the NCLEX-RN. Graduates who pass this exam become licensed registered nurses (RNs) and are eligible to work in a healthcare setting. Graduates will also have the academic foundation necessary to pursue further education in the field, such as a post-master's certification in an advanced practice specialty, nursing leadership and management, or earning your Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

North Park Provost Michael Carr said graduates of this program "will have learned to Integrate core scientific and ethical principles, advanced nursing knowledge, professional values, and clinical excellence in a nursing practice that reflects the Christian principles of the philosophy of the North Park University School of Nursing."

The Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing at North Park University is designed for students who hold a bachelor's degree in another academic major. Students can apply to the program through NursingCAS, the centralized application for nursing programs. Application fee waivers are available for those who qualify.

